Two main perpetrators arrested aboard train in Haryana’ Rewari: Punjab DGP

The Counter Intelligence Wing of the Punjab Police has arrested two main perpetrators aboard a train near Rewari in Haryana in connection with the blast outside the BJP headquarters in Chandigarh, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

Divulging details about the latest arrests at a press conference here, DGP Yadav said the latest arrests were made on Saturday night in a joint operation with the Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF).

The DGP identified the two arrested accused persons as Gurtej Singh and Amanpreet Singh. “Both are residents of Ratangarh village in Punjab’s Rupnagar district. They were working as bike operators for ride-hailing service provider Rapido,” the DGP said.

Accompanied by ADGP (Counter Intelligence) Amit Prasad, ADGP (Internal Security) SK Verma, IGP (Intelligence) Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, AIG (SSOC) SAS Nagar Deepak Pareek, Yadav said, “With the latest arrests, all seven accused involved in the case are now in the police custody.”

The duo was arrested a day after five persons — identified as Balwinder Lal, alias Shami, Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, Charanjit Singh, alias Channi, Rubal Chauhan and Mandeep, alias Abhijot Sharma — were arrested in this connection, police said, adding one hand grenade and one .30 bore Zigana pistol were seized from their possession.

Both the accused had been on the run since the blast, and Punjab Police teams were tracking their movement. They were traced aboard a train near Rewari in Haryana and arrested, the DGP said.

Accused Amanpreet Singh has a prior criminal record, with FIRs for theft and snatching registered against him in SAS Nagar and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, respectively, the DGP said.

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The DGP said, “The arrested accused were motivated and directed by ISI-backed foreign-based handlers Baljot Singh, alias Jot, in Portugal and Harjeet Singh Laadi in Germany, and were promised a monetary reward of Rs 2 lakh for carrying out the attack.”

“Acting on their foreign handlers’ directions, the accused persons coordinated the delivery and execution of the attack,” the DGP said, adding the accused used multiple cutouts and sub-modules to execute the attack.

Yadav said during the preliminary questioning that Gurtej revealed he had been in contact with a foreign-based handler approximately six months ago via social media platforms. “Acting on the handler’s instructions, Gurtej and his co-accused Rubal Chauhan and Mandeep, alias Abhijot Sharma, collected the consignment of arms and grenades from Jasvir, alias Jassi, at Bharapur village in SBS Nagar on March 28. Subsequently, Gurtej took Amanpreet along to carry out the attack,” the DGP added.

“On April 1, after conducting a recce, Amanpreet hurled the grenade, while Gurtej recorded the act on his mobile phone for his handlers, and both fled the scene,” he said.

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“Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) is behind this incident. ISI intelligence officers were coordinating all activities of the accused persons through their agents in India,” the DGP said.

Yadav thanked the Director Generals of the Chandigarh and Haryana Police, recognising the vital role played by the Chandigarh Police and the Haryana Police STF in unravelling the entire conspiracy and apprehending the accused.

Police are also probing how the attack was allegedly planned from Germany and Portugal, and who else may be involved in the network. “More crucial revelations are expected in the coming days,” they said.

Six accused sent to 3-day police remand

On Sunday, six accused persons were produced before Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class Kirandeep Singh by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) team of the Punjab Police. The seventh accused was already produced before the court on Saturday.

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After a hearing, the court remanded all six accused to three days of police custody. During this period, the police will conduct intensive interrogation to uncover further details related to the attack and any larger conspiracy behind it.