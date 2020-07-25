Per million testing: Punjab slips in ranking, lags behind Haryana, Kerala and Karnataka

The national average of per million testing as of July 22 was 11,192. The national average of per million testing as of July 22 was 11,192.

Even as it boasts of enhancing its testing capacity to 228 times since April 10, Punjab slipped in the ranking of per million testing of COVID-19 in four days from July 19 to July 22 with states of Haryana, Karnataka and Kerala surpassing it.

As of July 22, Punjab was placed on eighth rank in tests per million. Until July 18, Punjab was at number five in per million testing (14,881 tests) after Delhi (39,939 tests per million), Tamil Nadu (24,730 tests per million), Andhra Pradesh (24,700 tests per million) and Rajasthan (15,361 tests per million).

As per the official data, the per million testing in Punjab as of July 19 was 15,214, better than Haryana (15,193), Kerala (15,070) and Karnataka (15,026).

On July 20, Haryana and Karnataka surpassed Punjab with 15,552 and 15,541 tests per million, respectively, as compared to 15,429 in Punjab. On the same day, Kerala also conducted 15,429 tests per million.

Kerala surpassed both Punjab and Haryana on July 21 by conducting 15,996 tests per million. The corresponding testing in Haryana was 15,923 and in Punjab it was 15,796. Karnataka testing per million comparatively came down as compared to Punjab on July 21 with 15,679 tests.

However, by July 22 among the four states including Karnataka, Punjab was lagging behind in testing per million. On July 22, Kerala had a testing per million figure of 17,232, Karnataka 16,331, Haryana 16,268 and Punjab 16,162.

The national average of per million testing as of July 22 was 11,192.

Punjab enhanced its per million testing from 71 on April 10 to 16,162 by July 22. The three government medical colleges in the state have a testing capacity of 3,000 each daily. By the end of this month, Punjab is also coming up with four more testing centres, each having an initial capacity of 250 tests a day.

