‘People’s March’ on Republic Day: SKM to organise tractor parades in hundreds of Punjab blocks

Farmer and farm labourer unions in Punjab, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will observe the 77th Republic Day by holding a statewide tractor march across hundreds of blocks on January 26. The march, named ‘People’s March’, is part of a nationwide call given by the SKM, and hence, such marches will be visible in other states as well.

The protest will take the form of tractor parades, with participation by farmers and agricultural labourers on motorcycles, cars, and other private vehicles. Mass demonstrations will also be held at selected locations within blocks to welcome the tractor convoys.

Talking to The Indian Express, Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) and a member of the SKM national coordination committee, said, “The marches would be conducted at the block level, beginning around 11 am and concluding by 3 pm. Meetings regarding preparations for the tractor parade have been held in villages across Punjab. The march will be peaceful and organised at the block level,” he said.

Providing more details, Gurmeet Singh Bhatiwal, state vice-president of BKU (Dakaunda), said, “The tractor parade would be held at eight locations in Patiala district and seven locations in Sangrur district. In Patiala district, the march will take place in Ghanaur, Shutrana, Sanaur, Samana, Bhadson, Patiala-1, Patiala-2 and Nabha blocks. In Sangrur district, it will start from Sangrur city and cover blocks including Gharachon, Bhawanigarh and others.”

Nearly 34 farmer unions, including BKU Ugrahan – the largest farmer union of Punjab, and around five farm labourer unions, will be part of this march in Punjab.

In Ludhiana district, tractor parades will be organised in Mullanpur Dakha, Raikot, Jagraon, Sidhwan Bet, Gill and other blocks. The march will be conducted in several other districts across the state as well.

SKM first organised a tractor parade on January 26, 2021, during the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws at the Delhi borders. While the march was permitted on the Outer Ring Road, a section of farmers had entered central Delhi and the Red Fort, triggering nationwide controversy. Since then, the SKM has continued to observe Republic Day with district- and block-level tractor parades to highlight farmers’ demands.

No disruption to Republic Day events

SKM leaders clarified that the ‘People’s March’ will not disrupt official Republic Day parades or state and district-level celebrations, and will be held in coordination with farmers, agricultural labourers and rural workers.

The unions said the march aims to protect constitutional rights, including freedom of expression, the right to protest, and the principles of democracy, secularism and federalism.

Among the key demands raised by the SKM are the withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the four Labour Codes, the VB-G RAM G Act 2025, the Seeds Bill 2025, the Shanti Bill 2025, the Insurance Act 2025, the New Education Policy, and the National Cooperation Policy, among others. SKM leaders alleged that this legislation undermines federalism and weakens the basic structure of the Constitution.

The SKM also expressed concern over what it termed attacks on democratic rights, including the use of laws such as the UAPA and NSA, and demanded the immediate release of prisoners detained for prolonged periods without trial, including Sonam Wangchuk of Ladakh.