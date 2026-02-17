‘People’s budget coming up, GSDP growth at 12.67%’ : Haryana CM Nayab Saini showcases data-driven governance

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly’s Budget Session beginning February 20, Chief Minister Nayab Saini Tuesday positioned the upcoming Budget 2025-26 as a “people’s budget”, shaped by thousands of public suggestions and backed by strong economic indicators.

Citing 1,592 suggestions received for the previous budget, of which 706 were incorporated, and over 14,000 fresh inputs gathered through meetings and an AI chatbot this year, Saini said the new budget will reflect citizens’ aspirations.

He also highlighted a 12.67 per cent rise in state GDP to Rs 13,67,769 crore, a 2.5-fold increase in per capita income since 2014–15; 98 per cent budget utilisation last year, and 25,000 youth joining government jobs – projecting the government’s fiscal management and policy execution as both participatory and performance-driven.

Saini addressed the media persons and said, “The process for the 2025–26 budget is currently underway. I have held 13 meetings with different sections of society, in which I received 2,199 suggestions. We started an AI chatbot, through which I received 12,400 suggestions from people. This process is still ongoing.”

“It is my promise that the upcoming budget will fulfil the emotions and aspirations of the people This budget will serve as the foundation for a developed future. People will feel that I did not prepare this budget sitting in an office, but that it has been prepared based on the suggestions of the people,” Saini added.

Per capita income increased 2.5 times

At the press conference held in Chandigarh regarding the budget, Saini added, “According to the data released on January 29, the state’s GDP stood at Rs 13,67,769 crore.”

“In comparison, last year it was Rs. 12,13,951 crore. In one year, the state’s GDP increased by 12.67 per cent. Haryana’s per capita income stood at Rs. 3,58,171, while the national per capita income is Rs. 2,19,575. Haryana is among the top five states in the country in this regard. In 2014–15, the state’s per capita income was Rs. 1,47,382. That means it has increased 2.5 times so far,” Saini said.

Saini said this is the first time in Haryana’s history that 98 per cent of last year’s budget has already been utilised. Additionally, in 11 departments, more than 80 per cent of the budget has been utilised. In 21 departments, more than 70 per cent of the budget has been allocated to development work.

The CM described the BJP government’s budget as better than those of previous governments. He also raised questions about the financial management of previous governments and described the economic management of the BJP governments as better. “Haryana’s share in central taxes has increased,” he said.

‘BJP’s sankalp patra is like the Gita’

“As soon as the government assumed office, work began on the points mentioned in the Sankalp Patra (manifesto). For the government, the Sankalp Patra is like the Gita. It is a document of commitment to good governance, transparency, and public interest. In a BJP government, there is no difference between words and actions,” Saini said.

The BJP released its Sankalp Patra on September 19, 2024, with 217 resolutions. So far, 60 resolutions have been fulfilled and work is progressing rapidly on 120. He said Congress and the INDIA bloc believe manifesto promises should be fulfilled in the final year. The CM said, “We worship our resolutions like God.”

The CM said the new Cabinet was formed on October 17, 2024, and 25,000 youths were made to join before they assumed office. The decision to make dialysis free in government hospitals and medical colleges was taken on October 18, 2024, the very next day after the formation of the government, he added.