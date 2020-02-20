People want to see Amarinder of 2002, perception of Cong govt poor: Pargat Singh

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File) Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File)

A few days after writing a letter to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh about the Congress government not fulfilling its promises, hockey Olympian and party MLA from Jalandhar (Cantt), Pargat Singh, met the CM Wednesday and told him that the people of Punjab had a “poor perception of the state government”.

After meeting the Chief Minister for 45 minutes at the latter’s farmhouse in Parol village near here, Pargat Singh said that he told the CM that people wanted to see Amarinder Singh of 2002 to 2007. “That is why we got such brute majority in 2017. But we do not have that kind of perception any more. The issues that I raised today included how officers paint an image to the government of what they want. They do not show the real image of what people want and how they are feeling about the government.”

Amarinder was CM of the state from 2002-2007 for the first time. This is his second term.

Pargat Singh, who is a close aide of former Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and had joined Congress along with him, said, “People want the same Amarinder Singh who terminated the water agreement, who put former PPSC chief Ravi Sidhu behind and several corrupt leaders behind bars.”

“I told him that people wanted to see Amarinder Singh of 1984 when he had resigned from Parliament to protest against the Bluestar Operation. They want to see Amarinder of 2002 who had sent corrupt politicians to jail,” said the MLA, adding that the CM agreed with him on most issues.

Pargat Singh said that he also raised the issue of Power Purchase Agreements, illegal sand mining and that the perception of the government was not good in the eyes of the people. Even the perception of handling the drug issue was not good, he claimed after the meeting.

“Ultimately, he is the boss. I am just a whistle-blower. I am a worker of the Congress party. I want that we should help the state,” he said.

Pargat had written a letter to the CM in December. Later, he wrote him a reminder a fortnight ago. After that the CM had called him for a meeting on Wednesday.

“My problem is that I have high hopes from the CM. That is why I wrote that letter,” he said on Wednesday.

