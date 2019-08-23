People throng to bike stations in Panchkula

Written by Pallavi Singhal

A day after they became operational, the bike stations in Panchkula witness high footfall on Thursday. As many as 745 bike rides took place on the second day of the initiative’s launch.

Thorughout the day, people were going to bike stations, downloading the app and riding the bike. Those who took a ride say that while it was difficult in first time they will use it frequently.

“It was comfortable and easy to use. I do not get much time to dedicate to gyms. Thus this would be the best exercise for me and at cheap rates,” says Sapna, a resident of Sector 7 and a school teacher at Sector 15.

She added that she will buy their membership as she plans to ride a bike at least once a day if not more.

Sagar, another person trying his hand at the bike station said, he could not figure out how to operate it by himself and a friend who had tagged along, did it for him from his cell phone.

“It was fun riding a bike, I would surely do it again very soon”, he said.

While people seem to be elated with this new initiative, they still do not have full information about it. People could be seen trying to open these bikes late night on Wednesday, at the first day of its launch without realising, the timing is from 6am to 8pm.

People were also curious whether they could take the bike to Chandigarh and leave it there itself. Some of the other questions asked by those who tried a hand at riding were: how long can they drive the bike for; what if they rent a bike just before 8pm; can bike be rented for a whole day if they willing to pay the expense; what if the tyre punctures during the ride.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said, “The introduction of this affordable, healthy, and sustainable mobility alternatives to meet local travel needs of people in Panchkula is showing encouraging results. Panchkula must support and encourage this mode of travel and give cyclists their due. Very soon the geometric correction of roads and construction of cyclist and pedestrian paths will result in a complete non-motorized corridor.”