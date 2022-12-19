People slam charges on 18 UT sampark centre services

People have criticised the UT Administration decision to levy facilitation charges on at least 18 services offered through sampark centres in the city from January 1. The decision was taken on Saturday.

As per a notification, residents will now have to pay Rs 25 on their water, electricity bills, which are among 18 services being offered in the sampark centres. There are a total of 42 sampark centres in Chandigarh. Earlier, these sampark centres were known as e-sampark centres. The 18 services include tenant verification, servant verification, rent of the government quarter, birth certificate service, death certificate service, deposit of monthly/quarterly VAT/CST returns etc. The administration claimed that facilitation charges were levied for strengthening the sampark project and making it more viable.

Advocate Gaurav Goel, a youth wing leader of BJP, said, “The levy charges on the 18 basic services is not acceptable. It is unjustified. Chandigarh Administration has abundant funds. Despite this, the burden is being put on the common people.” Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president, Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, said: “People of Chandigarh feel cheated because of this new levy in the name of services through sampark centres in the city. We have taken up the issue with the UT Administrator as the public is already hard-pressed due to existing variable taxes (MCC TAX on water electricity bills). MCC service tax was started after the introduction of sampark centres.”

The administration has also decided to extend the services of sampark centres offering people home services. Under this, people will have no need to come to the sampark centres. This is yet to finalised.