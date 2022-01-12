People seek cyber cell’s help to nab persons spreading false messages

Manoj (name changed), 28, working with a private company, was shocked when one of his family members called him enquiring about a message about him stating that he was booked in a sexual harassment case a fortnight ago. Manoj had rejected his relative presuming that he was being made a fool. But Prashant was made to believe his relative when he received more than a dozen calls from persons known to him for being aware his well-being and also a text message purportedly from an instant loan providing firm blaming him for not paying the interest and the principal amount, which was Rs 4,000.

A terrified Manoj was confused how the contacts of his known were accessed by the firm. He filed an online complaint with the Chandigarh police, including DGP, SSP and the complaint taken up by the cyber crime cell.

“I had obtained a small loan of Rs 4,000 through an instant loan providing mobile application. I was given the time to return the amount of around one week. The interest, which was around Rs 1,000, had already been deducted from the Rs 4,000 when Rs 3,000 was transferred to my account. But I was outraged when my family members, relatives and colleagues were sent false messages about me. I have recorded my statement to the cyber crime cell,” Manoj said.

Sources said, “There are a number instant loan providing mobile applications. These applications provide instant loans at high interests. As a person downloads the application, a number of his contacts

were automatically leaked to the handlers of the application. In case if a person failed to

pay the money, false messages were sent to their contacts.”

“Indeed, there are people approaching the cyber cell complaining about defamatory/objectionable messages being circulated about them to their contacts, including relatives. We are investigating these complaints. Primarily, it falls under the category of defamation as the suspects are defaming someone. But being an investigation agency, we are bound to trace the origin of such messages. People should be conscious whenever they download such a mobile application for obtaining an instant loan,” Inspector Hari Om, incharge the cyber cell, said.

Cyber expert, Rajesh Rana, said, “These cases involve various aspects including financial regulation to investigate. Such companies offer the money on high interest. No doubt, forcing people to pay the amount after threatening them to circulate fake messages is a crime.”SP (Cyber) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “In one such complaints, we managed to arrest one of the accused last year. He confessed to cheat many people on the pretext of providing them instant loans on high interest. Other complaints are under investigation.”