People quarantined at Sector 47 complain of unclean premises

SUSPECTED COVID-19 patients quarantined at the Sector 47 Community Centre urged the authorities to provide them with sanitation equipment such as toilet cleaners, brushes and dustbin so that they themselves can clean the washrooms at the centre.

Meanwhile, some also requested for TV screens or any reading materials to ease their days during the quarantine period. Among those quarantined at the facility, at least 69 are from Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.

Requesting anonymity, a man at the facility said, “I along with five of my family members and others shifted here two days back. Waste was littered around and the toilets were dirty. We were anxious that we may even catch some other infection here. Some of us cleaned the toilets with water as there were no toilet cleaners. Some of us even called up Bapu Dham-26 councillor Dalip Sharma, who had assured us that things will be provided shortly. Today simple packets of different colours were given to us for keeping the garbage. Sharma told us that he had conveyed the needs to Sector 47 councillor Davesh Moudgill, but all in vain.”

Another person quarantined at the facility, said, “Tuesday evening, area SDM came to the community centre and we made the same demands before her. We are being given food twice in one day. On Tuesday, we were given only tea in the morning. On Wednesday, children were given breed with tea. Lunch comes around 12.30 pm, followed by dinner which is served around 7.30 pm. Today’s food quality was better than yesterday. Moreover, there is no source of entertainment here, we sit idle all day.” Almost all the quarantined persons are asymptomatic.

Ward Number-19 councillor, Dalip Sharma said, “I received calls from the people quarantined at the community centre-47. I had word with Chief Engineer Shalinder Singh, urging him to pay attention to the issue of cleanliness at the centre. Allegedly sanitation workers are not going inside the quarantine facility. Chief Engineer told me that he has deputed an SDO rank officer to look into the matter.”

Chief engineer Shalinder Singh said, “We have made the required arrangements at the community centre. The other concerns will be resolved shortly.”

