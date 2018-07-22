People of Haryana will throw out govt of loot and lie: Randeep Singh Surjewala

AICC in-charge communications Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File) AICC in-charge communications Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File)

All India Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala Saturday termed the BJP government in the country and in Haryana a failure on every front. “BJP government of the state gave employment to 8,500 people and fired 40,000 people,” Surjewala said at a rally in Jind district’s Narwana city’s cotton market on Saturday.

“When Congress left power in Haryana in 2014, there was a debt of Rs 60,000 crore, which has increased to Rs 1.6 lakh crore during the last four years of BJP rule. BJP leaders betrayed the unemployed of state by auctioning jobs,” Surjewala said.

Urging people for vote for Congress in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls, Surjewala said, “After the formation of a government of Congress, all the people who took money and gave money shall be sent behind the bars”.

He said if the Congress formed the government in Haryana, loans of poor people and farmers who own up to two acres of land shall be waived off. Talking about the unemployed youth in Haryana, Surjewala said, “There are two million youth unemployed in the state. Our government shall provide jobs to two lakh youth within six months of forming the government”.

Surjewala also criticised Haryana government for reinstating Bharat Bhushan Bharti as Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s chairman. “By doing so, BJP deceived the unemployed”, he said.

