People of Chandigarh should be heard while deciding on city: Anil Vij

Supporting the BJP’s Chandigarh unit on not giving Chandigarh to neither Punjab nor Haryana, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that “people of Chandigarh should be heard whenever the issue of Chandigarh is decided”.

He, howvere, added that Haryana will not leave its claim on the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, till Haryana gets its due share of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SLY) canal water.

While interacting with journalists at his residence in Ambala on Saturday, Vij said, “On the issue of Chandigarh, we have clearly said that till we do not get the water of SYL and Hindi speaking areas from Punjab, we will stay in Chandigarh.”

The vote was recently passed by the Municipal Councilors of Chandigarh that Chandigarh should remain with the Center or its separate assembly should be constituted.

Talking about the SYL, Vij said, “Now, AAP has a government in Punjab. They should construct the unfinished part of SYL in Punjab.”

Talking about the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines, Vij said, “Any person above 18 years can get this dose administered at their nearest vaccination centre from April 10. The dose can be administered after a gap of nine months or 39 weeks after the second dose”.