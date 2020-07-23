People keep drinking late outside liquor vends in Mohali, police yet to take action

While only takeaway is allowed from taverns till 9 pm, people can be seen buying food and drinking in parks till late into the night. (Representational) While only takeaway is allowed from taverns till 9 pm, people can be seen buying food and drinking in parks till late into the night. (Representational)

In the recent past, two persons were murdered near liquor vends in the city where liquor was being sold late into the night. Both the murders had taken place within the jurisdiction of Phase VIII police station and the area where the crime took place is in the heart of the city.

People still continue to drink late into the night near the liquor vends. But the police have not been able to stop this practice.

While only takeaway is allowed from taverns till 9 pm, people can be seen buying food and drinking in parks till late into the night. People can also be seen drinking in cars outside the liquor vends in Sector 79, at YPS chowk, outside the liquor vends on the Airport Road and on Zirakpur Road.

Last month, a man was found dead at a secluded place near a liquor vend at YPS chowk while an employee of Fortis hospital was murdered outside a liquor vend in Sector 68 near Forest complex last week.

A round to a liquor vend in Sector 79, which is located on the Airport Road, showed that many people were sitting in their cars and were drinking in the parking area after ordering food late in the

night.

“We serve food till 10 pm, sometimes till 11 pm. We do not allow people to sit inside the tavern so we serve them in cars,” an employee of the tavern said.

An officer of the excise department on condition of anonymity said that they came to know about the liquor vends and taverns operating late and they would inform the police in this regard.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that he would direct the Station House Officers concerned to take action.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said that it was a serious issue and she would discuss it with the police authorities.

