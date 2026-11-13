‘People (in Punjab) open fire like they are bursting crackers… even minors’: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

Punjab Governor and senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said the law and order situation in the state was “worrisome” and “people opened fire with weapons like they were bursting crackers on minor issues”, in Ludhiana on Thursday.

He told the media that, “The law and order situation is not satisfactory at all. The kind of incidents that happen here daily… People here open fire and shoot… Even minors… It’s a big challenge, and we are all trying to overcome it.”

Kataria also said Punjab has been weakened due to drugs. “Hating or punishing the addicts is not going to solve the problem. Only if we start saving the current generation from drugs, Punjab can rise again in the coming years.” Kataria also said, “So, I think that this challenge is for all and not for any one person. We all accept this challenge. We are trying to figure out how (to overcome it).”