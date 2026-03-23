‘People happy with AAP’s work, will win 100 seats’: Mann in Jalalabad

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said people were “extremely satisfied with the AAP’s politics of work” and predicted that the party will get at least 100 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections, in Fazilka on Sunday. Mann was addressing a rally in the border town, Jalalabad.

The CM said, “With the active support of the common man, the AAP will form government in 2027. Owing to the pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government, we will again win more than 100 seats in the Vidhan Sabha polls. The support shown by the people is a testimony that people are waiting to teach traditional parties a lesson by again showing them the door.” Mann said the state government has done more work than others did in 70 years. The state is moving forward, and in 2027, the state will take this development to the next level.