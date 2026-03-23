‘People happy with AAP’s work, will win 100 seats’: Mann in Jalalabad

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said people were “extremely satisfied with the AAP’s politics of work” and predicted that the party will get at least 100 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections, in Fazilka on Sunday. Mann was addressing a rally in the border town, Jalalabad.
The CM said, “With the active support of the common man, the AAP will form government in 2027. Owing to the pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government, we will again win more than 100 seats in the Vidhan Sabha polls. The support shown by the people is a testimony that people are waiting to teach traditional parties a lesson by again showing them the door.” Mann said the state government has done more work than others did in 70 years. The state is moving forward, and in 2027, the state will take this development to the next level.
Taking a dig at the Akali Dal, he said, “The real name of the gimmick of Akali Dal is ‘parivar bachao yatra’. After looting the state for 15 years, from whom are they trying to save Punjab? Akalis have plundered the state mercilessly, bruised the psyche of Punjabis emotionally and patronised several mafias.”
He also said, “People are well aware of the dubious character of the Akalis and Badal family due to which their theatricals won’t work now.”
The AAP leader also targeted the Congress and said, “Congress leaders are daydreaming to assume power in Punjab. The Congress is a divided house that will collapse due to their infighting.”
He said this border area also needs medical and educational facilities. “This is a border area where professionals like doctors and teachers hesitate to serve, which is why the state has made it mandatory for them to serve at least two years in border areas.”
Mann said, “These teachers and doctors will receive extra allowance and additional points for promotions.”
He laid the foundation stone for 300 km meant for new roads, and initiated repair work for 350 km in Jalalabad. Positioning this as part of a 43,000-km-road network being built across Punjab, he underlined that accountability will ensure durability. He also announced plans to eliminate electricity poles through underground wiring.
The CM also said, “Earlier, leaders like Sukhbir Badal were MLAs and even Deputy Chief Ministers from this region (Jalalabad) but no real work was done. They deliberately kept people poor so that voters would ask only for small favors during elections. They called this region ‘tail end’, but I consider it the ‘frontline’.”
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