People getting contaminated water in Modern Housing Complex

Hundreds of people living in Modern Housing Complex (MHC) complained about receiving contaminated drinking water supply for the last several months.

People blamed old style drinking water pipelines, which are in dire need of repair, for the problem.

A team of officials from the water works department also visited the area but failed to identify the spot where the water was leaking from and getting contaminated.

The underground water pipeline is three foot deep. Local residents maintain that the pipeline is unable to bear the full pressure of water and hence has developed cracks in several places.

The water works department employees are unable to detect the broken portion of the pipeline until water starts coming out on the surface, but by then dirt and other contaminant already enter the pipeline.

The resident welfare association, MHC, filed a complaint before the MC authorities in this connection.

“The issue of replacement of water distribution pipes was first taken up by our RWA with Executive Engineers (Public Health) in February, 2017. Since then, several letters, meetings with concerned officials, and a visit by MC Chief Engineer on site has also taken place. Residents are now scared as with looming threat of Covid-19 pandemic, they may get affected adversely by drinking contaminated water which will ultimately affect their immune systems. It is urgently requested to replace the old pipes so that safe drinking water is provided to all 2,280 dwelling units of MHC flats,” said Col Gursewak Singh (Rtd), President of Residents Welfare Association, Modern Housing Complex.

“We are working towards rectifying the faults. It will take time. Our workers are on the job,” said Joginder Singh, Area SDO.

The issue was also taken up in a meeting chaired by area councillor Jagtar Singh Jagga, who is also the Senior Deputy Mayor, Chandigarh.

