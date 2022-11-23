People fed up with AAP’s misgovernance, Cong to win all 4 MC seats: Warring

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Tuesday set up four high-powered committees with five members each for four municipal corporations that are scheduled to go to polls early next year. PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that the people of the state were fed up with AAP government’s misgovernance and the people will teach them a lesson in the MC elections in Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

“People of Punjab are fed up with the AAP government’s misgovernance whose only focus are elections in other states and promoting themselves using @PunjabGovtIndia funds. Punjabis have made up their mind to teach this govt a lesson in the upcoming MC elections. @INC Punjab is ready!” Warring tweeted. The dates for the municipal corporation (MC) polls are yet to be announced, but they are expected to be held shortly.

Warring said that the committee will supervise and monitor the election process. “It consists of all senior leaders who include former deputy CM and ministers,” Warring said, added that the party will ensure that it won all the four corporations.

The committee for Patiala has former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Dr Amar Singh, Barindermeet Singh Pahra and Pawan Goyal. The Ludhiana Committee consists of Rana Gurjit Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Vijay Inder Singla, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Hardyal Singh Kamboj. The Jalandhar committee has Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Jugal Kishore Sharma. The committee for Amritsar has Rana KP Singh, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Amit Vij and Pawan Adia as its members.

Mann’s steps on OPS half-hearted: Bajwa

Leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said that “Punjab government’s half-hearted measures on Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to garner votes in the Gujarat Assembly polls have infuriated state government employees”. Bajwa said that if the Punjab government did not address the growing concern of the employees immediately, it would further erode the already dwindling credibility of Bhagwant Mann to a new low.