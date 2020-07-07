People entering Mohali to undergo strict checking

Except for frequent travelers, all inbound persons will have to undertake a self-quarantine of 14 days . Express photo by Jaipal Singh Except for frequent travelers, all inbound persons will have to undertake a self-quarantine of 14 days . Express photo by Jaipal Singh

After A spike in Covid-19 cases, the district administration on Monday decided to maintain a strict vigil on the district borders and decided to stop any ‘unauthorised’ entry into the district.

“Strict vigil will be maintained at the border check posts at Siswan, Jharmari, Zirakpur, Bohra Khera Morh, and Nagal Morh so as to ensure that everybody entering the district goes through proper procedures as laid out in the advisory regarding SOPs, for the persons coming into the State of Punjab, which will be applicable from July 7,” said DC Girish Dayalan.

The DC said that administration will double up its efforts, which include deploying police teams and health department teams, to make sure that everyone entering the district goes through a proper medical screening at the three counters. Furthermore, the administration will only accept the e-passes generated through the COVA app.

Except for frequent travelers, all inbound persons will have to undertake a self-quarantine of 14 days . During this period, they will have to update their health status daily on COVA app.

In case they feel any symptoms of Covid-19, they will have to inform at 104. International travelers will be in institutional quarantine for the first seven days, followed by a home quarantine for the next seven days.

Any violation of these instructions will make violators liable for penal action.

