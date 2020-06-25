People coming to Panchkula from hotspots advised to be in 14-day quarantine: DC

The order is to be followed by everyone arriving in Panchkula from other districts of Haryana or the other states. Express photo: Jaipal Singh. The order is to be followed by everyone arriving in Panchkula from other districts of Haryana or the other states. Express photo: Jaipal Singh.

As arrival of people from hotspots and red zones has led to a steep growth in the district’s coronavirus caseload, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner has issued an advisory mandating that people staying in the district for over three days register themselves on Haryana government’s ‘edisha’ portal.

The order is to be followed by everyone arriving in Panchkula from other districts of Haryana or the other states.

Furthermore, the notice advised the people coming to the district to observe 14-day home quarantine. Even though it is an advisory at present, with the growing number of cases, it may soon become mandatory.

The notice reads, “A sudden surge in number of positive cases has been observed in Panchkula district. Most of them have either history of hotspots such as Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ahmadabad, Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai among others, or are contacts of people visiting Panchkula from hotspots.”

The notice further ‘advised’ home quarantine saying, “It is essential and expedient not only to have such visitors registered, but also to ensure that home quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days is practiced by people coming to Panchkula from other districts of Haryana or other states of the country and staying for more than 24 hours… so as to prevent potential spread of COVID-19 to vulnerable persons in Panchkula.”

Of the total 141 cases reported in Panchkula till Tuesday, more than 61 have travel history to hotspots, including Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai. The administration remains wary of the high number of people trickling in from the hotspots and testing positive here.

