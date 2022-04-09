People can carry mobile phones inside Punjab govt offices

The Punjab government on Friday said people will now be allowed to carry mobile phones inside government offices unless barred due to security reasons, according to an official statement.

The development comes after the state government launched an anti-corruption helpline last month, allowing people to send audio or video of officials indulging in corrupt practices.

“It has also been brought to notice of the government that in some offices, there is a complete ban for the general public to bring their mobile phones, thus causing a lot of harassment to them,” the official statement said.

“In view of this, now there would not be a complete ban on bringing mobile phones, rather a partial ban could be imposed in this regard due to certain security reasons in those offices where it is mandatory,” it said.

The government also issued guidelines to all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure punctuality of all employees.