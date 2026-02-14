Penpa Tsering to take oath as Sikyong of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for second term

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Penpa Tsering will take oath as Sikyong, or president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), for a second five-year term on May 27, after securing more than 60 per cent of the votes and being declared the winner.
The Election Commission of the CTA announced the results of the preliminary election for the Sikyong and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on Friday.
In accordance with Article 67(4) of the Election Rules and Regulations stipulating that “if a candidate secured more than 60 per cent of the total votes in the preliminary round, the final round shall not be conducted, and the candidate shall be declared elected as Sikyong,” the Election Commission declared Tsering, the incumbent Sikyong, as the Sikyong for the 17th Kashag, as he received 61.025 per cent of the total votes.
“The Election Commission disclosed that a total of 51,140 Tibetans participated in the Sikyong election, with 103 candidates contesting. Following the incumbent Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang and Tsering Phuntsok secured 17,843 and 159 votes respectively,” CTA’s Election Commission announced.
The Election Commission had declared 30 shortlisted candidates each from the three traditional provinces of Tibet—six candidates each from the four schools of Tibetan Buddhism and Bon religion, North and South America, and Europe and Africa; and three candidates from Australasia (excluding India, Nepal, and Bhutan).
The election commissioner further announced that candidates for the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile must confirm their candidature by February 27 by submitting a letter of confirmation to the Election Commission through their respective local election commission.
