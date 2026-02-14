Penpa Tsering to take oath as Sikyong of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for second term

Penpa Tsering re-elected as Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration after securing over 60% votes in the preliminary round; to take oath for a second five-year term on May 27. (Source: Tebet Net)

Penpa Tsering will take oath as Sikyong, or president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), for a second five-year term on May 27, after securing more than 60 per cent of the votes and being declared the winner.

The Election Commission of the CTA announced the results of the preliminary election for the Sikyong and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on Friday.

In accordance with Article 67(4) of the Election Rules and Regulations stipulating that “if a candidate secured more than 60 per cent of the total votes in the preliminary round, the final round shall not be conducted, and the candidate shall be declared elected as Sikyong,” the Election Commission declared Tsering, the incumbent Sikyong, as the Sikyong for the 17th Kashag, as he received 61.025 per cent of the total votes.