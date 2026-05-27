‘Will continue backchannel talks with China’: Penpa Tsering sworn-in for 2nd term as head of Tibetan Govt-in exile

Penpa Tsering, the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, on Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to the ‘Middle Way Policy’ charted by the Dalai Lama for the resolution of issues with the Chinese government. Penpa, who was formally sworn in as the Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) following his re-election to the post, also accused the Chinese government of attempting to “erase” Tibetan identity and spreading “misinformation” aimed at weakening Tibetan unity.

“We will continue the backchannel communications with caution and steadiness with the Chinese government until a resolution is achieved,” he saidm adding the ‘Middle Way Policy’ seeks a resolution to the Tibet-China conflict through non-violence and dialogue.

Penpa had secured 61.025 per cent of the total votes in the preliminary round of the recently concluded Tibetan general election. Under provisions of the Tibetan Election Rules and Regulations, he was declared elected without the need for a final-round contest, becoming the sixth directly elected Sikyong, formerly known as Kalon Tripa. He heads the 17th Kashag (cabinet) of the CTA, the “democratically elected government-in-exile”.

Re-elected Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration, Penpa Tsering signs documents after taking oath in the presence of spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama during the swearing-in ceremony, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (PTI Photo) Re-elected Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration, Penpa Tsering signs documents after taking oath in the presence of spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama during the swearing-in ceremony, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)

“The Kashag reiterates our commitment to keep the thought and counsel of the Dalai Lama at its very core. We shall uphold equitable justice founded on rules and regulations, harness collective effort through principled policy implementation, and move forward to achieve common goal,” Penpa said.

The CTA, he said, will pursue political and social welfare initiatives “with the primary goal of long-term sustainability of the Tibetan struggle until a just resolution of the Tibet-China conflict is achieved”.

He also expressed gratitude to the government and people of India, the United States and other countries “for their continued support for the cause of Tibet”.

Attributing all accomplishments of his administration to the “boundless blessings and far-reaching noble deeds” of the Dalai Lama, the Sikyong prayed for the long life of the spiritual leader and expressed hope for the eventual reunion of Tibetans living inside and outside Tibet.

Story continues below this ad

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the elected head of the Central Tibetan Administration: | ‘If there’s one thing that China cannot handle, it is unpredictability… His Holiness’ decision is very wise’

The swearing-in ceremony witnessed the presence of several dignitaries and international delegates, including a cross-party parliamentary delegation from the United Kingdom, and delegates from Chile and El Salvador. Indian representatives included Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar and Atya Nanda, Joint Secretary of the National Commission for Minorities.

Children during the swearing-in ceremony of elected Sikyong (President) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering of the 17th Kashag, in Dharamshala, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (PTI Photo) Children during the swearing-in ceremony of elected Sikyong (President) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering of the 17th Kashag, in Dharamshala, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Senior Tibetan officials present included Chief Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi, Auditor General Tashi Topgyal, and members of the 17th Kashag.

The ceremony commenced with the Tibetan and Indian national anthems following the arrival of the Dalai Lama. Monks from Namgyal Monastery offered traditional auspicious prayers before Yeshi Wangmo administered the oath of office and secrecy to Penpa.

In their remarks, international delegates congratulated Penpa on his re-election and reaffirmed their support for the Tibetan cause, the peaceful resolution of the Tibet-China conflict, and the welfare of Tibetans living in exile.

Story continues below this ad

The visiting dignitaries also voiced concern over the human rights situation in Tibet and the challenges faced by Tibetans in preserving their cultural and religious identity. They criticised policies imposed by China, including restrictions on the Tibetan language and religious practices, as well as attempts to interfere in the recognition of reincarnated Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including the reincarnation process of the Dalai Lama. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Sikyong Penpa Tsering.

India is home to the world’s largest Tibetan diaspora, with an estimated population of 80,000 to 100,000 Tibetan refugees and their descendants. Since the arrival of the Dalai Lama in 1959, the Tibetan community has preserved its language, culture, and Buddhist traditions.

The Tibetan government-in-exile, which serves as the political and cultural centre of the Tibetan community, functions from McLeod Gang. The Dalai Lama had voluntarily devolved all political and administrative authority to “democratically elected” Tibetan leadership, ending nearly 400 years of dual role as spiritual and temporal head.