Pending scholarships for SC students: NCSC issues notice to Punjab govt

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notice to the Government of Punjab over pending post-matric scholarships for SC students at Tapacharya Hem Kunwar R L D Jain Girls’ College, Bathinda.

A large number of SC students, who are still studying or have passed out from private and aided colleges, are urging the Punjab government to reimburse the pending funds.

As per information received by the NCSC from Gangandeep Kaur, principal, Tapacharya Hem Kunwar R L D Jain Girls College, Raman, Bathinda district, the state government has not released Rs 17,47,887 to the college for its SC students under the post-matric scholarship scheme, from the academic session of 2013-14 to 2016-17. As per the audit review done by concerned departments of the Government of Punjab, Rs 30,33,537 was to be given to the college under the scheme, but only Rs 12,85,650 were released by the government.

In addition, the principal informed NCSC that the college, run by a charitable trust, is facing financial crisis and is on the verge of closure. The scholarship funds must be released for the SC students so that they can continue their academics.

While issuing notices to chief secretary, Government of Punjab; principal secretary, Department of Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities; and secretary, Department of Higher Education, NCSC asks the authorities to submit within 15 days, through post or email, the action taken on the allegation/matter.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla cautioned the officers that if the action taken report is not received within the stipulated time, the commission might exercise the powers of the civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue a summon for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.