Pending payments for SC/BC beneficiaries: Dharamsot in a spot

MINISTER FOR Social Justice and Empowerment Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was left fumbling for an answer after the SAD-BJP and AAP MLAs cornered him over the issue of pending payment of scholarship and loan money for Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes in the state.

Dharamsot came under fire from the opposition over a question put to him by the SAD MLA from banga, Dr Sukhwinder Kumar asking him if the Aadhaar cards of beneficiaries of the SC/BC schemes had been linked with the schemes and if all such beneficiaries possessed Aadhaar card. When the minister gave a answer to a supplementary question half in jest, the opposition MLAs launched an attack on him regarding bungling of the scholarship money for the SC/BC students.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal said that out of the Rs 444 crore that had been received from the Centre for the purpose of distribution among the SC/BC beneficiaries only Rs 244 crore had been distributed. “Baaki kha gaye (They have embezelled the rest). This is why the government is not able to give the utilisation certificate to the Centre,” Badal said.

Dharamsot on his part maintained that the previous SAD-BJP government did not pay a single paise for the SC/BC beneficiaries in the financial years 2014-15, 2015-17 and 2016-17 and that the Congress government has cleared all the backlog. “We are conducting an audit and very soon it will be clear who did what,” he said.

Leader of Opposition, Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs, including Aman Arora, questioned the minister on the utilisation of funds and demanded a clear answer. Aman Arora also took jibes at the minister saying that he did not come well prepared with facts to counter the statements put to him by the SAD MLAs regarding the need to seed welfare schemes with Aadhaar card. ‘Six rooms of govt school below ground-level’

Education Minister O P Soni conceded to AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Pandori that six rooms of a Government Primary School in Chehlan Kalan and three rooms of Government Elementary School-2 Sherpur in Sangrur district were “below the ground level” as a result of which the schools have to declare a holiday in rainy season.