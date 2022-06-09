Pending FIR no reason to assume accused will commit offence in future, says HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to two accused arrested in an NDPS case holding that “mere pendency of earlier FIR/convictions cannot lead to an assumption that the accused will and is likely to commit an offence in future”.

As per the case, an FIR was registered against petitioners, Gurjant Singh and Varinder, under NDPS Act at PS City-2 Abohar, Fazilka district, by the Punjab Police over a secret information, along with another Harshdeep Singh (out on bail), and 3 kg of opium was recovered from the car they were travelling in. The petitioners were then arrested.

The petitioners contended through their counsel, Baljeet Singh Kathuria, that there has been a violation of Section

42 of the NDPS Act. The secret information was not reduced into writing and sent to superior officials within 72 hours. Also, it was contended that ASI Balkar Singh had acted as the informant and then he himself conducted the search and seizure which was in violation of the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

The counsel also contended that the recovery of 3 kg of opium included the weight of the polythene bag and could be said to be marginally more than the non-commercial quantity, thus the petitioners deserve the concession of bail.

The State, opposing the bail plea, submitted that the petitioners were in conscious possession of the contraband, and there was substantial compliance of Section 42 of the NDPS Act as the ruqa was sent to the superior officials as is apparent from the bare reading of the FIR.

The bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi said, “A reading of the reply filed by the State dated April 18, 2022, would show that there is no specific response to the contention of the petitioner that Section 42 of the NDPS Act had not been complied with. Thus it is apparent that prima facie appears to be non-compliance of Section 42 of the NDPS Act.”

While citing judgments of the Supreme Court on the issue, Justice Bedi held that a perusal of Section 37 of the NDPS Act reveals that two conditions are to be satisfied cumulatively before an accused is granted bail/suspension of sentence which is – firstly, that the accused is not guilty of the offence and secondly, that he was not likely to commit any offence while on bail. With respect to the first condition, a reasonable ground for belief of the court could be recorded that the accused had not committed an offence if there are violations of the mandatory provisions of the Act.

“The difficulty arises with respect to the second condition wherein the court is to record a finding that the accused was not likely to commit an offence while on bail. Recording of such a finding becomes onerous on the court because the future conduct of any person is not easy to predict…The conduct of an accused in the past would be some indicator of his possible future conduct but mere past conduct cannot lead to assumption that his future conduct would be similar. Therefore, mere pendency of earlier FIR/convictions cannot lead to an assumption that the accused will and is likely to commit an offence in future thereby denying the accused the benefit of bail,” said Justice Bedi.

“…there could be cases where the antecedents are such that second of the twin conditions may assume greater importance. Therefore, in each case it would depend on the subjective satisfaction of the court as to which of the twin conditions ought to be given precedence…,” added the HC.

In the present case, Justice Bedi said that, “there has been violation of Section 42 of the NDPS Act. Once the mandatory provisions of the Act have been found to be prima facie violated, the rigours of Section 37 of the NDPS Act could be relaxed. So far as the second condition of forming an opinion that the accused was not likely to commit an offence while on bail is concerned, apparently, the petitioner is an accused only in the present FIR and since he does not have any criminal antecedents, an opinion can be expressed at this stage by the court that he was not likely to commit an offence while on bail”. Thus granting bail to the accused persons.