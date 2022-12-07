Pending cases against lawmakers: HC unhappy with affidavits filed by Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, says ‘a lot needs to be done’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday observed that the affidavits filed by Punjab and Haryana government and the Chandigarh administration in the matter pertaining to cases against the lawmakers — both incumbent and former — were not “upto the expectation” and said that “a lot needs to be done”.

“The progress, as has been sought to be projected in these affidavits, which are termed as status reports, are not upto the expectation and the assurance given by the counsel representing the investigating agencies and the states,” a division bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Vikram Aggarwal said.

The bench said that the focus on the status reports appears to be limited up to the extent of completion of investigation. It observed that “some movement” is there in the name of the progress, but “the intent and purpose for which the monitoring is being carried out by this court” is not only lacking but missing. “Something needs to be done as far as the investigation of the matter is concerned. We are not referring to any specific case for now…but a lot needs to be done,” the bench said.

The HC is hearing the suo motu matter pertaining to the pendency of cases against the the sitting and incumbent MPs and MLAs.

The Bench added, “We would expect that the director generals of police and heads of the departments of the investigating agencies give equal thought and importance to the trial as well. Officials and witnesses when called to appear as witnesses must be bound to appear in courts giving it a priority over other duties and responsibilities, which they have to perform. Delaying the trial results in loss of not only the public time and the courts’ time, but also gives an opportunity to the accused to win over the witnesses at times. That may be a cause of concern, because the process of investigation if completed with sincerity looses its relevance when the cases are to be tried. Even the accused has to suffer because of delay as he continues to be having that stigma of an accused in the process till the final order is passed by the court, either convicting or acquitting him”.

The bench said that wants the DGPs of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh apart from the directors of the investigating agencies “to file affidavits spelling out the steps being taken and the progress, if any, in pursuance thereto, not only to expedite the investigation process including inclusion of scientific methods but also for expediting the trial and ensuring the appearance of not only the official witnesses but other prosecution witnesses as well.”

Trial pending in 102 cases, probe in 19, Punjab tells High Court.

Punjab government’s Bureau Of Investigation Tuesday, through an affidavit, informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that a total of 102 cases against the lawmakers, both former and incumbent, are pending for trial in various courts and 19 FIRs are pending investigation. It said said the number of cases pending investigation has come down from 42 to 19 since September 29, the last date of hearing. The case was adjourned to January 19.