Pendency rate will be brought down in all categories of cases, says Chandigarh Sessions Judge

The District and Sessions Judge of Chandigarh, Paramjit Singh, who has recently joined the Chandigarh District Court, on Saturday, said “priority at the courts will be to dispose of all old pending cases.” Paramjit Singh, joined the Chandigarh District Court after the retirement of former Sessions Judge Balbir Singh on June 30. Before joining as the Chandigarh court, Paramjit Singh served as the District and Sessions Judge at the Ropar District Court and the Bathinda District Court.

He also served as the Additional District and Sessions Judge at Chandigarh District Court from 2013 to 2016.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline during the Permanent Lok Adalat, Singh said, “Being an administrative officer, I need to look over several projects, including Lok Adalat, jails, court administration and role of judicial officers, while setting an example, right from disposing off cases to punctuality.”

About pendency of cases in the Chandigarh Court, he said, “There have been transfers of Civil Judges and ADJ judges in between, the judicial officers take some time to join and then to go through the cases. More postings of judicial officers are in pipeline, and the judges who have already joined have started taking up the cases on regular intervals, so the pendency rate will be brought down in all categories of cases.”

“Our focus as a team in the court would be to deliver justice. I will see that everything is transparent in the proceedings,” he said.