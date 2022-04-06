Pendency of cases HC directs Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh to submit status report

Hearing the suo-motu matter pertaining to the pendency of cases against the MP and MLAs (sitting or erstwhile), the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to submit the latest status report with regard to not only the cases under investigation but trials also.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before the division Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Moudgil.

The status report of Haryana, which has been submitted before the HC, mentioned that there are nine cases that are still pending investigation and in all other cases, final report has been submitted, either the cases are pending consideration before the court for orders to be passed on the final reports or trials are in progress.

The affidavit of Inspector General of Police, Litigation, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab was also taken on record by the HC, according to which, “Four cases are still under investigation and apart from that, eight cases have been registered and those are under investigation. Of the eight cases, except for one, the other cases are exclusively under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 read with IPC. Investigation, in these cases, should be completed at the earliest. As regards the other cases also, the process of investigation be expedited.”

The affidavit of IGP, Chandigarh was taken on record, wherein it has been mentioned that there is one case that is under investigation, where final report has been prepared and is likely to be submitted in court in a short span of time. With regard to CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income-Tax department, the counsel stated before the HC on Tuesday that there is no case under investigation and all matters are pending either before the authorities or before the competent court.