Rs 180 cr penalty in ‘Vanishing Hills’ Case

In a landmark ruling aimed at halting ecological degradation in Punjab’s fragile Shivalik belt, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the closure of 13 stone crushing units in Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar districts and directed the recovery of over ₹180 crore as environmental compensation for violations of environmental laws.

The judgment, delivered on February 4, 2026, disposes of Original Application No. 624/2023, which the Tribunal had taken up suo motu following media reports highlighting rampant illegal mining in the region. The proceedings were triggered by a September 2023 investigative report published in media.

The report detailed how hills in the Beet area of Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur) and the Kheda Kalmot cluster (Rupnagar) were allegedly being leveled, with some formations reportedly flattened up to 200 feet. Affected villages included Kalewal-Beet, Khuralgarh Sahib and Algran.

The Shivalik range forms Punjab’s primary groundwater recharge zone and serves as a natural barrier against flash floods. Environmental experts have long warned that deep excavation in this geologically fragile sub-mountainous terrain can destabilize slopes, increase erosion and compromise long-term water security.