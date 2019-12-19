Chandigarh UT administration: Penalty for not registering pet dog increased to Rs 5,000

Earlier, the penalty for not registering pet dog was Rs 500. (File) Earlier, the penalty for not registering pet dog was Rs 500. (File)

The Chandigarh UT Administration on Wednesday decided to increase by ten times the penalty for not registering pet dogs.

The administration approved the communication sent by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation where the penalty for not registering pet dogs will be Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 500. Also, the cost of the registration form has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500.

As many as 7950 pet dogs are registered in Chandigarh.

“UT has approved the stringent rules where penalty would be at higher rates. We will now issue a draft notification for it to invite objections and suggestions,” Dr MS Kamboj, Superintendent Slaughterhouse told Newsline.

According to Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs Bylaws 2010, which came into force in 2012, a dog owner is required to get his or her pet registered. The pet owner must also not allow the dog to defecate in public places such as residential areas, green belts, streets, roads and road berms.

Registration of every pet dog is a must as per the bylaws. Also, it is specified that only two dogs are allowed per family. Pet animals cannot be taken to Sukhna Lake or any public garden being maintained by the civic body, as per the bylaw.

The owners need to ensure that a collar affixed with a metal token issued by the registration authority is tied on their pet’s neck. All ferocious dogs have to be muzzled and a stick has to be carried by the escort accompanying the dog while taking them out.

It is also mandatory for dog owners to register each pet at the Municipal Corporation dog cell, once the canine is four months old.

Also, in September 2017, the civic body had increased the amount from Rs 500 to Rs 5,500, if a dog defecates in public place.

Requirements for registration

> Two photographs of the dog have to be pasted on the form with the details of its age, colour, breed and vaccination certificate from a veterinary practitioner duly registered with Indian Veterinary Council (IVC) or State Veterinary Council.

> The registration is to be done at the office of medical officer of health in Sector 17 and now Rs 500 shall be charged for it.

> The owner gets a brass token in return, which is to be fixed around the dog’s neck.

