5 held for pelting stones at Gurdwara Manji Sahib; SGPC warns against spreading rumours

The Ludhiana Police Thursday registered an FIR against five people for allegedly pelting stones at the langar hall the Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib, Alamgir, following an altercation with the shrine staff on October 5.

According to the gurdwara management, a migrant who had come to partake langar was turned away by a sewadar. Gurdwara manager Hardeep Singh said the man appeared “suspicious” and intoxicated. “He went away, but after some time, he along with his accomplices, pelted three stones at the langar hall. We immediately called the police and five accused were detained,” he said.

The incident later triggered allegations that gurdwara staff had set fire to shanties where migrants lived near the historic shrine. Hardeep Singh denied the allegation. “We did not set any shanty on fire. The migrants had vacated the jhuggis after we asked them to. Later, maybe some Nihangs came and set the vacant shanties on fire. The shanties were not on gurdwara land but on private vacant plots nearby,” he said, adding that the situation is completely normal and migrants from the area continue to partake in langar.