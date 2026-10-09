5 held for pelting stones at Gurdwara Manji Sahib; SGPC warns against spreading rumours

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The Ludhiana Police Thursday registered an FIR against five people for allegedly pelting stones at the langar hall the Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib, Alamgir, following an altercation with the shrine staff on October 5.
According to the gurdwara management, a migrant who had come to partake langar was turned away by a sewadar. Gurdwara manager Hardeep Singh said the man appeared “suspicious” and intoxicated. “He went away, but after some time, he along with his accomplices, pelted three stones at the langar hall. We immediately called the police and five accused were detained,” he said.
The incident later triggered allegations that gurdwara staff had set fire to shanties where migrants lived near the historic shrine. Hardeep Singh denied the allegation. “We did not set any shanty on fire. The migrants had vacated the jhuggis after we asked them to. Later, maybe some Nihangs came and set the vacant shanties on fire. The shanties were not on gurdwara land but on private vacant plots nearby,” he said, adding that the situation is completely normal and migrants from the area continue to partake in langar.
Police had initially recorded a Daily Diary Report (DDR) and detained the five people under preventive provisions. An FIR was registered Thursday after photos and videos purportedly showing the incident began circulating on social media. The five booked migrants are from Bihar, said police.
Inspector Gurmeet Singh, SHO of Dehlon police station, said police had filed a DDR on October 5, and detained five people who were sent to judicial custody. “Today, we have registered an FIR against them under Section 298 of the BNS. They had evacuated the shanties on their own after the incident,” he said.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), in a statement, appealed to people not to circulate rumours or morphed and AI-generated images and videos of the incident. It said the situation at the gurdwara was normal and warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading false information.
Charan Singh, SGPC member from Alamgir, said in a video posted on the SGPC’s official X account that migrants living in the area had pelted “two-three stones” at the langar hall and that police had taken immediate action. He warned those circulating fake videos and photographs of legal action.
“The Sangat should remain wary of social media rumours,” the SGPC said.
Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj condemned the stone-pelting and sought strict action against those involved. He asked the Punjab government and Ludhiana administration to take steps to prevent illegal encroachments near gurdwaras.
Gargajj said he had sought a detailed report from the SGPC and directed it to write to the Ludhiana deputy commissioner and police commissioner. “Gurdwaras serve langar to people from all communities, particularly the poor and needy. This tradition will continue, but attacks on places of our worship won’t be tolerated,” he said.
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