5 peddlers held in Mohali as NCB traces 1-gram heroin sales to cross-border drug smuggling network

Express News Service
Chandigarh, January 31
In a joint operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, and the Punjab Police have seized over 150 grams of high-purity heroin and arrested five people while busting a cross-border drug distribution network.
NCB officials said that a two-day operation was conducted on January 30 and 31 across multiple districts following specific intelligence about large-scale peddling in the Tricity area.
Teams carried out coordinated raids at more than 10 locations in Mohali, Kharar, and the border district of Tarn Taran. Several premises allegedly used for storing and distributing contraband were searched.
NCB officials said five key operatives were arrested, while efforts are on to trace and arrest other identified suspects who are currently absconding.
According to NCB, the operation followed an intelligence-driven approach described as the “Pan to Port/Border” strategy. The agency sleuths first detained street-level peddlers found with small quantities of heroin (one to two grams). Leads obtained during questioning helped identify mid-level suppliers holding larger consignments, eventually leading to the arrest of a major supplier from whom over 100 grams of heroin was recovered.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the contraband had originated from the border areas of Tarn Taran, revealing the network’s smuggling pipeline.
