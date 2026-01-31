5 peddlers held in Mohali as NCB traces 1-gram heroin sales to cross-border drug smuggling network

According to Chandigarh NCB, the operation followed an intelligence-driven approach described as the 'Pan to Port/Border' strategy, where the sleuths first detained street-level peddlers found with small quantities of heroin (Representational image).

Express News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

In a joint operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, and the Punjab Police have seized over 150 grams of high-purity heroin and arrested five people while busting a cross-border drug distribution network.

NCB officials said that a two-day operation was conducted on January 30 and 31 across multiple districts following specific intelligence about large-scale peddling in the Tricity area.

Teams carried out coordinated raids at more than 10 locations in Mohali, Kharar, and the border district of Tarn Taran. Several premises allegedly used for storing and distributing contraband were searched.

NCB officials said five key operatives were arrested, while efforts are on to trace and arrest other identified suspects who are currently absconding.