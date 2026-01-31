5 peddlers held in Mohali as NCB traces 1-gram heroin sales to cross-border drug smuggling network

Chandigarh NCB officials said that a two-day operation was conducted on January 30 and 31 across multiple districts following specific intelligence about large-scale peddling in the Tricity area.

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhJan 31, 2026 01:47 PM IST
Heroin seizureAccording to Chandigarh NCB, the operation followed an intelligence-driven approach described as the 'Pan to Port/Border' strategy, where the sleuths first detained street-level peddlers found with small quantities of heroin (Representational image).
Make us preferred source on Google

Express News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

In a joint operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, and the Punjab Police have seized over 150 grams of high-purity heroin and arrested five people while busting a cross-border drug distribution network.

NCB officials said that a two-day operation was conducted on January 30 and 31 across multiple districts following specific intelligence about large-scale peddling in the Tricity area.

Teams carried out coordinated raids at more than 10 locations in Mohali, Kharar, and the border district of Tarn Taran. Several premises allegedly used for storing and distributing contraband were searched.

NCB officials said five key operatives were arrested, while efforts are on to trace and arrest other identified suspects who are currently absconding.

According to NCB, the operation followed an intelligence-driven approach described as the “Pan to Port/Border” strategy. The agency sleuths first detained street-level peddlers found with small quantities of heroin (one to two grams). Leads obtained during questioning helped identify mid-level suppliers holding larger consignments, eventually leading to the arrest of a major supplier from whom over 100 grams of heroin was recovered.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the contraband had originated from the border areas of Tarn Taran, revealing the network’s smuggling pipeline.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
tiss campus politics
TISS replaces students’ union with council, removes student reps from key admin bodies
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Vijay 'feels bad' for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row, says Karur stampede 'haunts' him: 'I look up to Shah Rukh Khan'
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
Advertisement