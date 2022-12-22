5 PEC students win medals in 60th National Roller Skating Championship

Five students of the Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university), won five medals, including two golds and three silvers, in the 60th National Roller Skating Championship, 2022, held in Bangalore Thursday.

Nankai, a first-year Computer Science student, who participated as a part of Team Chandigarh as the captain of the senior women’s inline hockey, won a gold medal.

Four other students, Armaandeep, third-year Electrical Engineering student, won a gold medal; Karan, fourth-year Computer Science Engineering student, won a silver medal; Paras Dhiman, second-year Civil Engineering student, won a silver medal and Yashika Sharma, first-year Computer Science Engineering student won a silver medal in various events.

In the championship, more than 5,000 athletes from all states participated in various events like skateboarding, speedskating, artistic, roller hockey, inline hockey, roller derby and downhill. The championship started on December 11 and concluded on Thursday. Teams from all the states and union territories participated in the championship.