PEC has shortage of faculty: Institute director to Advisor

UT Advisor Dharam Pal visited Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Thursday to draw a strategic plan on a short-term and a long-term basis to achieve goals of PEC.

The programme started with an interactive presentation by Professor Baldev Setia, director of PEC, through which he apprised the members of the shortcomings, strengths and future goals of the PEC. Beginning with a brief introduction to PEC and its vision, the session continued to address the shortcomings and future vision of the institute. He mentioned that the institute has a shortage of faculty and realising that faculty is the single most important factor, PEC has already started to work towards it and had received 1973 applications for recently advertised 58 vacant faculty positions in various departments.

Setia also expressed his concern regarding the low enrolment of PhD scholars and MTech students which he assured that the institute will work towards.

Summarising the presentation and envisioning a bright future for the institute by 2025, the director assured that no stones will remain unturned to bring back the glory of PEC. As a step towards this, he presented certain reforms, steps and initiatives that are already being taken by PEC. It includes organising national and international conferences, and workshops regularly. Promoting research by providing financial incentives to the faculty members and also building a Central research facility for the students and faculty members to conduct more research and publish quality papers. He also put forward some goals to work upon, including enhancement of research publications (number and quality), new academic programmes in niche areas, maintaining high academic standards, achieving 100% placement, improving industry-academia integration, modernisation of labs and goal to attain the faculty-student ratio of 1:12. Strengthening of alumni linkages and expansion of infrastructure are some other goals the institute is focused to work upon.

The session continued with Dharam Pal making significant suggestions to the members present. He suggested a more active participation of faculty of the institute and proactive role of the Board of Governors in evaluating the performance using key performance parameters. A constant review of the performance of the faculty of the institute was also suggested. He recommended the formation of a separate committee to see the key performance areas of the institute in specific reference to the NIRF and other accreditation parameters.

The Chandigarh Administration offered all possible support to make PEC an institution of national importance.

Rajinder Gupta, chairman of Board of Governors (BoG), stated that the focus should be on the bright future of PEC. He assured a proactive role of the BoG.

After the presentation session, all the dignitaries visited the Centre of Excellence (Siemens) and the Semiconductor Research Centre, ECE Department to examine the advanced research and design-oriented equipment.