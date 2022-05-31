PEC graduate gets AIR 3, to focus on 3 issues: Women empowerment, healthcare, education

It was her passion for serving people that motivated Gamini Singla (23), of Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, to go in for UPSC. As per the results declared Monday, she secured All India Rank 3.

An engineering graduate in computer sciences from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, she claims that she had started preparing for UPSC in 2018 during fourth year of her graduation but could not clear prelims in her first attempt in 2020.

“However, I was determined that I have to do something which serves people. After completing BTech, I had a good job offer from a private company but I left it and kept preparing for UPSC. In my first attempt in 2020, I could not clear prelims but the passion to serve people kept me going and I did not leave it midway,” she told The Indian Express.

Interestingly, she did not take any coaching or tuitions from any academy, but only relied on self-studies for her preparation.

Singla said that her father Dr Alok Singla and mother Dr Neeraj Singla, both medical officers with the government of Himachal Pradesh, helped her a lot. “However, my father was the real force behind me. He read books and newspapers along with me every day so that he could help me in preparing for important topics,” she said.

“I studied for almost 9-10 hours a day and for nearly three years since I was completely cut off from my friends and family. I did not attend social gatherings because my focus was on just clearing the UPSC,” she said. “I joined some test series to attempt mock tests but never took any coaching from any academy or anything. I relied on self-studies only,” she said.

Her brother Tushar Singla is also a graduate from IIT Kharagpur. On what kept her going even after she could not clear prelims in the first attempt, she said: “I just resolved to reflect on the mistakes I made in the first attempt. I found I did not attempt enough questions in my first attempt. Then I spoke to some candidates who cleared the exam in the past. I stopped using Facebook and other social media and monitored my time for using WhatsApp.”

“My focus as a public servant would be on three issues —women empowerment, healthcare and education. I feel working on these three issues together can be a gamechanger,” she said.

Jaspinder Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib secured AIR 33 in the UPSC results. A law graduate from Panjab University, Chandigarh, his father is a farmer and mother a housewife. He said he had started preparing for UPSC after completing graduation in 2019. “This was my second attempt,” he said.

Naman Singla (23) from Patiala secured AIR 47 in his first attempt. A graduate in political science and economics from St Stephen’s College in Delhi, he wants to join Indian Foreign Services (IFS).