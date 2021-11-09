PEC celebrates 100th anniversary today, President Kovind slated to visit college on November 16

President Ram Nath Kovind and other esteemed chief guests have been invited on Nov 16 as Punjab Engineering College (PEC) completes its 100 years tomorrow. PEC was originally started in Lahore (now in Pakistan) in 1947. Although arrangements have been made for the 16th and is approved by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the date is still said to be tentative. Officially PEC completes its 100 years tomorrow on Nov 9 but due to the busy schedule of the President, they will celebrate the grand occasion on the 16th of this month.

Tomorrow, the deemed university will celebrate its foundation day with a special cake cutting ceremony with Dr Baldev Setia, Director of PEC, Dharam Pal, UT Advisor, Rajendra Gupta, Chairman of Board of Governors, and S.S. Gill, Technical Education Secretary, as guests of honour. Professors and the registrar of the college will be present as well. A 100 feet high and 10 feet in radius balloon will be hoisted to mark the 100 years of PEC tomorrow.

PEC will also be presenting 654 Btech degrees, 160 Mtech degrees and 27 PhD degrees tomorrow to the students of academic year 2020-2021. Dr Setia also shared his vision for PEC and announced, “An incentive committee for awarding research publications has been established. A regular post for the registrar has been advertised and 56 faculty positions are involved in the internal process.” Regarding the infrastructure of the institute, the director added, “Hostels for students have been refurbished and PEC plans to build new guesthouses and residential facilities for faculty.”

The director said, “We need to tighten our belts in areas of research. As per NIRF rankings, PEC was placed at 70 which is not good enough for us. Most IITs and NIITs were placed better than us.”

“From this session onwards, A+ will only be given to a student who is giving at least one research paper. For PhD students, the stipend will be increased if they submit at least one research paper. One regulation for PhD students is that if senate approves it, the student will be sent to abroad which will provide greater exposure and some incentives will also be given for writing research papers,” the director added.