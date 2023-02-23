Bhagwant Mann asks Deputy Commissioners to identify all properties of Pearl group

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the Deputy Commissioners to identify all the properties of the Pearl group in their respective districts. Chairing a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police, the Chief Minister said that the group had done a huge fraud with the people of the state for which it must be made accountable. He said that every Deputy Commissioner must identify the properties of the group in their respective district and submit it to the state government. Mann said that a state level list will be compiled in consonance with the directions of the Supreme Court and Justice Lodha committee.

The Chief Minister said that the Pearl group has done huge financial embezzlement with the innocent people and they will be made accountable. He said that the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Police or Senior Superintendent of Police must appoint SDMs and DSPs as the nodal officers of their respective Sub Divisions for identifying the properties. Mann said that the revenue records must be checked at the grass root level to ensure complete transparency in the process.

The Chief Minister said that red entries must be made in the revenue records so that no one is able to sell or purchase this property. He said that top most priority must be accorded to this work adding that any sort of callousness in this work is unwarranted and undesirable. Mann asked the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to personally supervise this work for its smooth execution in a time bound manner.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, Additional Chief Secretary to CM A Venuprasad, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and others were also present during the video conferencing.