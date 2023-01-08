scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

PCS officers to go on mass casual leave from today

It was felt that Dhaliwal was not given his right under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as under the Constitution of India.

The association said it was against corruption at any level but the SOP must be followed. (Representational image)
Two days after Punjab Vigilance arrested a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, posted as Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at Ludhiana, for allegedly running an organised crime to collect money as bribe from transporters, the PCS officers on Sunday decided to proceed on mass casual leave in protest.

In a meeting of PCS officers association held at Ludhiana on Sunday, it was decided that in the case of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, the VB has unconstitutionally and illegally arrested him on mere videographic statement of a person who has an FIR lodged against him for blackmail (FIR No 0008 dated 18.1.2021 in Sadar Khanna). It was felt that Dhaliwal was not given his right under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as under the Constitution of India.

A communication of PCS Association said that the standard operating procedure that needs to followed in case of Vigilance matters as per letter No. 19/1/984V(1)/3900-4050, was not followed. It states that when an officer of VB receives a certain information through informer/reliable source, he shall transmit it to Secretary Vigilance and Chief Director simultaneously. The information is to be presented before a committee constituted of Chief Secretary, Secretary Vigilance, Chief Director, VB, Legal Remembrancer and concerned Administrative Secretary who then take a decision on the source report. It was noted that the VB has done away with this procedure in order to create a nuisance for officials. It was resolved that the Government should constitute a high powered committee to investigate the ”illegal arrest” of Narinder Dhaliwal and seek its report by coming Friday. “The committee should include senior IAS officers of principal secretary rank as well as a PCS officer and representatives of transport department,” said the association.

The association said it was against corruption at any level but the SOP must be followed.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 23:38 IST
