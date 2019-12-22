PCA tells Chandigarh SSP to furnish documents in forgery case involving dentist

Dr Mohit Dhawan approached the PCA against two police officers Dr Mohit Dhawan approached the PCA against two police officers

The Police Complaint Authority (PCA) has instructed SSP, Chandigarh, to produce eight documents including a copy of the complaint against dental surgeon received in the odd hour, 3.45 am, at police headquarters, Sector 9, on October 10, 2017. The PCA headed by chairman Justice (Rtd) MS Chauhan issued the instruction on Friday.

The instruction was issued on the complaint of dental surgeon, Dr Mohit Dhawan, who alleged that the police had implicated him in a false case of forgery and cheating. An NRI woman, Gertrude D’souza, had lodged an FIR against him in April, 2018.

Dr Mohit Dhawan approached the PCA against two police officers including then SHO, PS 19, Inspector Ashwani Attri, and probe officer, Inspector Balwinder Singh, who is retired from police service. PCA instructed the SSP to produce all relevant documents prior to the next hearing which was fixed for January 21, 2020. Dr Dhawan, a resident of Sector 21, stated in his complaint to PCA that police proceeding against him was full of contradictions. He stated that police had once informed the PCA that he was booked on a complaint of NRI received on January 29, 2018. But actually, the police department had started issuing him summons since October, 2017.

In its two-page-long order, the PCA instructed the SSP to produce all eight documents including copies of all the complaints included which was received in the early morning hours at police headquarters, copies of all the summons issued against Dr Dhawan for his appearance in the police station etc.

On December 2, the PCA had restrained the Deputy District Attorney (ADA) Atul Sethi for appearing at the PCA on behalf of Inspector Ashwani Attri and Balwinder Singh. DDA Atul Sethi had appeared in the PCA on behalf of two officers against whom Dr Mohit Dhawan filed the complaint.

