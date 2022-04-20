PCA president Rajinder Gupta offers to resign

Punjab Cricket Association president Rajinder Gupta offered his resignation to the PCA executive committee on Tuesday. According to PCA sources, Gupta sent an email offering his resignation from the post.

“According to the official mail sent by Rajinder Gupta to PCA, he has offered his resignation from the post of president. The executive committee of PCA will meet on April 24 later this month to take a decision on this development. We don’t know why he has resigned and we will get to know officially when the executive committee meets and decides on the issue,” said a senior PCA official requesting anonymity while talking with The Indian Express.

Gupta, who is a leading industrialist of Punjab, was first elected as the president of PCA in 2017 followed by his reelection to the post in 2019. In September 2019, Gupta had offered to resign from the post when he was not allowed to meet former Punjab players but did not resign. A month later, Gupta was re-elected to the post of president in the PCA elections held during the 71st Annual General Meeting of PCA. ENS