PCA finds ‘grave misconduct’ by ASI, directs SSP to register FIR, probe by officer above rank of ASI

PCA says ASI Daljit Singh drove Brezza car in uniform 'under the heavy influence of liquor' and hit several vehicles; pulls up Chandigarh Police over delay in registering FIR

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
4 min readMay 14, 2026 09:34 AM IST
The PCA further held that Section 281 of the BNS was a cognizable offence and no permission from higher authorities was required for registration of an FIR.Daljit Singh in allegedly driving a Brezza car under the influence of liquor and causing multiple accidents, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) of Chandigarh has directed the UT Police to book him under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (Source: File Photo)
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Holding that there was “grave misconduct” on the part of suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Daljit Singh in allegedly driving a Brezza car under the influence of liquor and causing multiple accidents, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) of Chandigarh has directed the UT Police to book him under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The order was passed by a PCA bench comprising retired Justice Kuldip Singh, Amarjot Singh Gill and Dheera Khandelwal in a suo motu complaint initiated based on newspaper reports published in December 2025.

In its order dated May 13, the Authority observed, “In view of the foregoing discussion, we find that there is grave misconduct on the part of ASI Daljeet Singh in driving Breeza Car number…in uniform on December 3, 2025, under the heavy influence of liquor and causing an accident, hitting several vehicles, which attracts an offence under section 281 of BNS also.”

The PCA further held that Section 281 of the BNS was a cognizable offence and no permission from higher authorities was required for registration of an FIR.

The case pertains to an incident on the Kaimbwala road behind Sukhna Lake in December last year, where ASI Daljit Singh, posted in Chandigarh Police’s Security Wing, was alleged to have rammed multiple vehicles, including a school bus, while driving in an intoxicated state. The Authority had initiated suo motu proceedings after taking note of media reports and viral videos related to the incident.

According to a police report submitted before the PCA, PCR calls were received regarding rash driving and an accident involving a white Maruti Brezza car. Police said a damaged motorcycle was found at the spot and that the injured motorcyclist declined legal action. The report also stated that the smell of alcohol was detected during ASI Daljit Singh’s medical examination and that he refused to provide a blood sample. Police had challaned him under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and placed him under suspension.

ASI Daljit Singh, in his reply before the Authority, denied driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and claimed that photographs and videos circulated on social media were misleading.

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However, the PCA found fault with the manner in which the Chandigarh Police handled the matter.

The PCA bench observed, “It comes out that there is a deliberate attempt on the part of the police to play down the incident and save ASI from the rigour of trial under the 125 and 281 of BNS.”

The order further noted that statements from PCR officials and the school bus driver were not initially recorded despite their availability. Referring to the police stand that no complainant had approached them, the PCA remarked: “It clearly shows that police deliberately overlooked recording the statements of the school bus driver and the PCR officials, who had extracted ASI Daljit Singh from the accidental Breeza car.”

The PCA added that, “Even during the pendency of the present proceeding, higher police authorities tried to justify the non-registration of FIR and did not grant permission sought by ASI Chanderma to register FIR. It appears that the entire police administration was set to save ASI Daljit Singh.”

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Accordingly, the PCA directed the SSP, Chandigarh, and SHO of the Sector 3 police station to register an FIR against ASI Daljit Singh under sections 125 and 281 of the BNS and have the matter investigated by an officer above the rank of ASI.

It clarified that the proceedings would be in addition to the kalandra already presented under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and that both matters could be tried jointly.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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