PCA finds ‘grave misconduct’ by ASI, directs SSP to register FIR, probe by officer above rank of ASI

Holding that there was “grave misconduct” on the part of suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Daljit Singh in allegedly driving a Brezza car under the influence of liquor and causing multiple accidents, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) of Chandigarh has directed the UT Police to book him under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The order was passed by a PCA bench comprising retired Justice Kuldip Singh, Amarjot Singh Gill and Dheera Khandelwal in a suo motu complaint initiated based on newspaper reports published in December 2025.

In its order dated May 13, the Authority observed, “In view of the foregoing discussion, we find that there is grave misconduct on the part of ASI Daljeet Singh in driving Breeza Car number…in uniform on December 3, 2025, under the heavy influence of liquor and causing an accident, hitting several vehicles, which attracts an offence under section 281 of BNS also.”

The PCA further held that Section 281 of the BNS was a cognizable offence and no permission from higher authorities was required for registration of an FIR.

The case pertains to an incident on the Kaimbwala road behind Sukhna Lake in December last year, where ASI Daljit Singh, posted in Chandigarh Police’s Security Wing, was alleged to have rammed multiple vehicles, including a school bus, while driving in an intoxicated state. The Authority had initiated suo motu proceedings after taking note of media reports and viral videos related to the incident.

According to a police report submitted before the PCA, PCR calls were received regarding rash driving and an accident involving a white Maruti Brezza car. Police said a damaged motorcycle was found at the spot and that the injured motorcyclist declined legal action. The report also stated that the smell of alcohol was detected during ASI Daljit Singh’s medical examination and that he refused to provide a blood sample. Police had challaned him under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and placed him under suspension.

ASI Daljit Singh, in his reply before the Authority, denied driving under the influence of liquor or drugs and claimed that photographs and videos circulated on social media were misleading.

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However, the PCA found fault with the manner in which the Chandigarh Police handled the matter.

The PCA bench observed, “It comes out that there is a deliberate attempt on the part of the police to play down the incident and save ASI from the rigour of trial under the 125 and 281 of BNS.”

The order further noted that statements from PCR officials and the school bus driver were not initially recorded despite their availability. Referring to the police stand that no complainant had approached them, the PCA remarked: “It clearly shows that police deliberately overlooked recording the statements of the school bus driver and the PCR officials, who had extracted ASI Daljit Singh from the accidental Breeza car.”

The PCA added that, “Even during the pendency of the present proceeding, higher police authorities tried to justify the non-registration of FIR and did not grant permission sought by ASI Chanderma to register FIR. It appears that the entire police administration was set to save ASI Daljit Singh.”

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Accordingly, the PCA directed the SSP, Chandigarh, and SHO of the Sector 3 police station to register an FIR against ASI Daljit Singh under sections 125 and 281 of the BNS and have the matter investigated by an officer above the rank of ASI.

It clarified that the proceedings would be in addition to the kalandra already presented under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and that both matters could be tried jointly.