Pay scale revision demand: PAU teachers at Sarkar-Kisan milni don black ribbons in protest

At the first-ever Sarkar-Kisan milni (government-farmer interaction) organised at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) grounds Sunday, teachers of the university performed duties wearing black ribbons in protest against long-pending demand for pay scale revision. They also conducted a protest rally near the Plant Breeding and Genetics department from 11 am to 3 pm – till Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was present on the campus.

“We have been protesting for the past four days and will continue on Monday. This is regarding the demand for revision of pay scales of about 800 PAU teachers deputed on the campus and at Krishi Vigyan Kendras. We never wanted to disrupt the farmers’ programme as they are directly linked with the PAU. Hence we performed our duties, but marked our protest by wearing black ribbons,” said Mandeep Singh Gill, general secretary of PAU Teachers’ Association.

The dharna site was away from the location of the government function where about 50-60 teachers were on duty, while the rest sat in dharna near the genetics department, said Gill. He added, “We also made farmers understand about our demands and the reason for our protest regarding which we gave them written memorandums at every stall.”

Meanwhile, separate stalls were set up for fisheries, dairy, vegetable growers, horticulture, sugarcane farmers, poultry, paddy-wheat growers, basmati farmers, etc and the chief minister went to each and interacted with the farmers. Mann sought their demands and suggestions in writing to respective officials.

However, at the sugarcane farming section, farmers from Mann’s own Dhuri constituency started complaining about issues including non-payment of dues by private sugar mills, narrow roads and traffic issues. The chief minister hurriedly told them that he was aware of the issues and promised that the roads will be widened soon.

Sanjay Sharma, president of the Poultry Association of Punjab, said, “The corporate sector is overpowering the sector as over the years, 85% of the business has been taken over by corporates and small farmers are not able to sustain the work. We want the Punjab government to include eggs in the mid-day meal scheme to support small poultry farmers. In addition, natural manure from poultry farms should be used in fields to reduce fertilizer intake.”

Shrimp farmers from Muktsar complained that they were charged electricity bills under commercial category instead of agriculture. They said over 6,000 acres of land in Muktsar was lying unused due to the underground saline water issue and heavy power bills. Similarly, Jalalabad farmers said waterlogging due to the wrong design of a drain had led to losses in farming over a large area.

Dairy farmers, meanwhile, asked Mann to focus on preventing adulteration in milk. Amarjeet Singh, a farmer from Bukanwala village of Ferozepur, said, “I grow green chillies and I told them that processing units are a must near our villages so that chilli powder, pickles can be made. A few farmers do the work at a small level, but with government support it can be easier. We need to focus on marketing our product.”

Gurmeet Singh Gamewala from Ferozepur, who does beekeeping and vegetable farming, said: In addition to all this, tubewells should have solar panels and it would make them self-sustainable by generating power. This can reduce the load of the Punjab State Power Corporation. ”

Interestingly, most farmers were brought to the interaction by the department of agriculture, animal husbandry or dairy development from all districts in buses. Only a few had come on their own. Mann stated that they had expected a gathering of about 5,000 farmers but over 15,000 had registered themselves for the event.

Members of BKU Dakaunda also held a peaceful protest against genetically modified (GM) crops by holding posters near the event site.

Firemen protest over regularisation

Fire department personnel working on contract at the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation had arrived at the Sarkar-Kisan milni to meet the chief minister, but they were denied permission to interact with Bhagwant Mann. They subsequently held a peaceful protest, raising their demands, at a spot nearby.

Kirtan Singh, a fire department employee, said, “The Punjab government has given advertisements to recruit new personnel and drivers in the fire department across the state, but nearly 1,250 such employees have been working on contract in various municipal corporations of Punjab since 2015. Our jobs should be regularised before new people are recruited. We started our job at a meagre salary of Rs 9,200 per month. Now we get only Rs 11,000 per month for this high-risk job. In Ludhiana, there are 67 such employees on contract.”

Nirbhay Singh, another fireman, added, “The upper age limit to apply for the new vacancies is 37, but most of us working on contract for the past eight years have reached this age while a few are about to reach the age.”