Pay Rs 2.76 lakh to Volvo car owner for defect due to heavy rainfall, Chandigarh consumer court tells insurance firm

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Chandigarh has made it clear that an insurance company under “Section I (v) of the terms and conditions of policy” is liable to give compensation to the aggrieved vehicle owner for the loss caused by flood, typhoon hurricane, storm, tempest inundation, cyclone, hail storm, and frost.

The commission last month directed the insurance company to pay Rs 276,442, to a city-based Volvo car owner for not settling the claim for the defect caused in the car due to heavy rainfall.

Harish Bhardwaj, in his complaint, contended that he got his Volvo XC90 insured from Bharti AXA General Insurance for the period from February 28, 201,7 to February 27, 2018, by paying a premium amount of Rs 39,629.

According to Bhardwaj, on August 21, 2017, he parked his car on the road which is on the back side of ISBT and in front of District Court Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh. There was heavy rainfall when the complainant came back after finishing the work and he found that the road on which he parked the car was having around 1 ft deep water. As a precautionary measure, the complainant called the service centre of Volvo and on their advice got the car out of the water through the crane to a dry place.

As the car did not start, the vehicle was taken to the workshop of ‘Krishna Auto Sales’, the authorised dealer of Volvo in Chandigarh. After inspection, it was intimated to the complainant that there is water in the air filter which could have moved to the engine resulting in further damage to the engine. The workshop staff told him that the extent of damage could be assessed after opening the head assembly.

Accordingly, the complainant intimated the insurance company and raised a claim. The insurance company got the vehicle inspected by their surveyor. Thereafter, Krishna Autosales gave an estimate of Rs 2,10,737 for the repair of the vehicle. Bhardwaj stated that the surveyor intimated to the complainant that they had observed the presence of water in the engine and that there was no external impact on the vehicle etc. and thus the insurance company showed its inability to pay the claim on the ground of the presence of water in the engine and it also made a false assertion of violation of clause 5 of the policy. He thus filed a complaint before the consumer court in Chandigarh.

In its written statement, Bharti AXA General Insurance stated that the car of the complainant was insured subject to the terms and conditions of the policy and hydrostatic coverage is not covered under the normal policy unless and otherwise opted by the insured.

“It is alleged that the complainant tried to start the car after it was pulled out from the logged water which resulted in the damage to the car. Therefore, there is negligence on the part of the complainant. It was also averred that a surveyor was appointed by them, which assessed the loss to the tune of Rs 33,347 as per the terms and conditions of the policy. However, the complainant did not submit the discharge voucher and cancelled cheques despite a number of requests and as such the claim of the complainant was closed,” said the statement.

The commission, after going through the evidence on record, stated that it is apparent that the complainant owns an expensive Volvo car which is insured with the Bharti AXA General Insurance company as per which the loss in question is not covered under the policy.

“So far as the question that the loss is not covered under the policy is concerned, in the terms and conditions placed on record by the complainant as per Section I (v) the insured company is liable to indemnify for the loss caused by flood, typhoon hurricane, storm, tempest inundation, cyclone, hail storm frost…The meaning of inundation is the pouring of water, cloudburst, deluge, torrent, drencher and flood etc. which can occur when prolonged rain falls over several days or when intense rain falls over a short period of time. Admittedly on the day of incident, there was heavy rain and a lot of water clogged the roads, meaning, thereby it was a flood-like situation and it was not a normal rainy day,” the commission held. Therefore, it is clearly proved that the claim of the complainant is duly covered under Section I (v) of the terms and conditions of the policy though they arbitrarily assessed a meagre amount towards the claim of the complainant, whereas the complainant has paid a huge amount of Rs 2,56,442 towards the repair of the vehicle in question, the commission said.

The allegations of the insurance company that the complainant himself was ignorant while parking the vehicle and he is faulty in not taking appropriate steps to take care of his vehicle are also not tenable, it observed.

“In our opinion, a person who spends a huge amount of his hard-earned money to enjoy a luxury car is very well aware of how to take reasonable steps to safeguard his/her vehicle from any loss or damage. Hence, this plea of the insurance company is rejected,” said the Commission while directing the insurance company to pay an amount of Rs 2,56,442 to the complainant which was spent by him towards the repair of the vehicle and also ordered to pay Rs 10,000 and Rs 10,000 to the complainant as costs of litigation.

The order was pronounced on December 20, 2022.