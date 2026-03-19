Pay Rs 1.44 lakh-crore for water usage since 1960 or stop drawing, Punjab CM Mann tells Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government must clear Rs 1.44 lakh crore in “unpaid” water usage since 1960, or stop drawing water from Gang Canal in

Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday said as he called for a review of a Britsh-era agreement on sharing water.

“Under the 1920 agreement, 18,000 cusecs of Punjab’s water was supplied to Rajasthan continuously till 1960. However, after the Indus Waters Treaty, there was no mention of this arrangement. If we calculate dues from 1960 to 2026, Rajasthan owes Punjab Rs 1.44 lakh crore,” Mann said.

“We will ask Rajasthan to either pay our dues or stop drawing water. We have already raised the issue with both the Union government and the Rajasthan government. We have also written to the Rajasthan government seeking a meeting to discuss the issue,” said Mann.