Pay more for booze in Himachal: New rates kick in as state hikes English liquor prices by up to Rs 100

The Excise Department has also made it mandatory for liquor contractors to prominently display the rate list of all brands at their vends.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readApr 2, 2026 11:47 AM IST
LiquorThe rates for English liquor have been raised by up to Rs 100, while rates for regular brands will go up by Rs 10 to Rs 30. (File photo)
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Consumers in Himachal Pradesh will have to pay more for liquor as the state Excise and Taxation Department has revised rates for the financial year 2026-27. The rates for English liquor have been raised by up to Rs 100, while regular brands will see a more modest hike, from Rs 10 to Rs 30.

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The revised rates came into effect on April 1, as per a notification and updated rate list issued late Wednesday night.

“The prices of liquor brands are revised every year as per the existing excise policy. We revised the rates of those brands registered in the state,” a senior Excise Department officer said.

The government has conducted online auctions of liquor vends at a 10 per cent increase over last year’s base price. For the financial year 2026-27, the vends have once again been auctioned under the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) regime.

The state government had reverted to the MRP-based system in 2025-26 after scrapping the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) mechanism. Earlier, in 2024-25, Himachal Pradesh had adopted a model similar to Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, wherein liquor bottles carried MSP instead of MRP.

The Excise Department has also made it mandatory for liquor contractors to prominently display the rate list of all brands at their vends. The list must also include the contact number of the concerned excise and taxation inspector. Strict action will be taken against vendors failing to comply with these directions.

In case a customer is charged above the MRP, they can lodge a complaint with the concerned official using the contact details displayed.

 

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Here are the revised prices (per bottle)

Brand—2025 (Rs)—2026 (Rs)

100 Pipers—1,600—1,655

VAT 69—1,400—1,505

Blender’s Pride—1,015—1,040

8 PM Premium Black—715—730

Royal Challenge—725—750

All Seasons—725—755

Officer’s Choice—535—545

Royal Stag—750—770

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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