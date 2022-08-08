Pay demolition costs at earliest or face action, Chandigarh Housing board tells violators

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to adopt a zero tolerance policy towards illegal constructions and encroachment on government/public land and has asked offenders to clear demolition costs to be paid to the board, besides warning them about not undertaking any fresh illegal constructions.

“All the allottees who have been issued challans/demolition notices against fresh constructions are required to remove the violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Chandigarh Housing Board. During the last three years, the CHB has demolished un-authorised constructions and recovered the cost of demolitions from the allottees. In case of non-payment, their allotments are liable to be cancelled,” a statement issued by the housing board said.

The cost of demolition includes various components on actual basis. In case more than one unit is demolished on a particular day then the cost is apportioned among the units taken-up for demolition. Unit wise detail of cost of demolition levied and status of its payment has been uploaded on the website of the CHB, an official said.

According to the board, all the allottees who have not yet paid the demolition charges are required to pay the same immediately alongwith applicable interest for delay to avoid cancellation of their units.

“All the allotttess are requested not to undertake any fresh building violations, otherwise the same is liable to be demolished at their risk and cost. Since these violations may lead to structure safety issues, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance policy. Further all the encroachments on government/public land need to be removed immediately without any notice from CHB,” the board said.