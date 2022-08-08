Pay demolition costs at earliest or face action, Chandigarh Housing board tells violators

August 8, 2022 10:17:55 pm
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has decided to adopt a zero tolerance policy towards illegal constructions and encroachment on government/public land and has asked offenders to clear demolition costs to be paid to the board, besides warning them about not undertaking any fresh illegal constructions.
“All the allottees who have been issued challans/demolition notices against fresh constructions are required to remove the violations immediately to avoid demolition by the Chandigarh Housing Board. During the last three years, the CHB has demolished un-authorised constructions and recovered the cost of demolitions from the allottees. In case of non-payment, their allotments are liable to be cancelled,” a statement issued by the housing board said.
The cost of demolition includes various components on actual basis. In case more than one unit is demolished on a particular day then the cost is apportioned among the units taken-up for demolition. Unit wise detail of cost of demolition levied and status of its payment has been uploaded on the website of the CHB, an official said.
According to the board, all the allottees who have not yet paid the demolition charges are required to pay the same immediately alongwith applicable interest for delay to avoid cancellation of their units.
Subscriber Only Stories
“All the allotttess are requested not to undertake any fresh building violations, otherwise the same is liable to be demolished at their risk and cost. Since these violations may lead to structure safety issues, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance policy. Further all the encroachments on government/public land need to be removed immediately without any notice from CHB,” the board said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
OPS plea against GC meeting to be heard on Aug 10
Mumbai police launch month-long ‘Operation Reunite’ to locate missing children
JEE Main results: Overall performance of Pune students dips slightly in Session 2
Want to address ‘faulty’ exam pattern, crack UPSC: JEE Main Topper from Rajasthan
92-year-old Jalandhar man reunites with Pakistan-based nephew separated in 1947
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family still under graft cloud
Efforts to feed Beluga whale in France’s Seine fail so far
Five sci-fi classics, one summer: How 1982 shaped our present
Teenager raped near New Delhi Railway station, 2 hawkers arrested
Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gets hero’s welcome on return from CWG
JEE Main results: Saarth Singla tops Chandigarh, five others score more than 99.99 per cent
Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer show off serious action chops in new Indian Police Force video