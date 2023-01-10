Pay `10L payout to woman prof: HC to DAV varsity

Allowing an appeal of a woman professor, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the DAV University, Jalandhar, to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to her in lieu of illegally terminating her services on probation without holding an inquiry and without following the principles of natural justice.

The woman-appellant, Rama Rani, had filed the LPA (Letter Patents Appeal) before the division bench of the high court against the order of a single bench, which had held her challenge to the termination order while on probation not to be punitive or stigmatic. As per the case, Rama Rani was appointed on August 4, 2014, as an assistant professor (computer science engineering) after undergoing a professional selection process and facing an interview. As per her appointment letter, at the respondent university, Rama Rani was supposed to be on probation from the date of joining and the period of probation could be extended depending upon her performance in accordance with statutes/rules of the university.

On March 16, 2015, a notice was issued to another assistant professor for marking proxy presence for the appellant while marking her own presence on March 12, 2015. A similar notice was also issued to the appellant stating that she had left the university in the afternoon, whereas she was marked present by a co-employee, and why action should not be taken against her.

An explanation was given by the appellant (Rama Rani) that she was not feeling well on that day and she had left the university at 12.30 pm, and she had given similar instructions to the said co-employee. But she returned from home and reached her workplace by 4.45 pm and marked her attendance by overwriting her signature because the pen was not running properly. Apparently, no order was passed at that point of time of dispensing with the services in any manner.

Thereafter, she was given an extension on July 27, 2015, by the registrar for a period of one year on the ground that her term of probation for a period of one year was to expire on August 6, 2015. However, her services were eventually dispensed with on August 4, 2015, by giving three months salary without referring to the probation clause. The counsel for the appellant contended that the probationer (Rama Rani) was not packed off on account of her services being not up to the mark – rather it was by way of punishment – as extension had been granted to her 10 days earlier, apparently finding her work and conduct up to the mark. However, her motive and alleged misconduct in view of the ‘wrongly marked attendance’ were the apparent reason for termination.

The division bench of Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan after hearing the matter held, “The learned Single Judge erred in distinguishing the judgments which were directly applicable to the facts and circumstances. The stance as such in the written statement had not been appreciated… therefore, the impugned order is not sustainable.”

The high court meanwhile was informed by the respective counsels of both the sides that the appellant is expecting a child and it may not be possible for her to rejoin the respondent-university at this stage, even if the appeal is allowed in her favour. The counsel for the university on the other hand submitted that the respondent-institute is willing to reinstate the appellant in service without back wages. The high court added that it would not be justified as to just reinstate the appellant, and she can be given the benefit of compensation for dispensing with her services in a wrongful manner.

“A sum of Rs 10 lakh would be an adequate amount of compensation which is liable to be paid by the respondent-university in lieu of illegally terminating the services on probation, on the basis of stigmatic conduct as such and without holding an inquiry and, thus, violating the principles of natural justice,” the high court held in the order.