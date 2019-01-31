Pawan Bansal makes formal claim for Congress ticket from Chandigarh

Former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal formally threw his hat in the ring for MP’s ticket from the city by filing his application of intent on Wednesday. Dr Navjot Kaur, wife of the politician, Navjot Sidhu, and former Union Minister Manish Tewari, have already expressed their intention to contest. Bansal, who has been made in charge of the Congress’ campaign committee, arrived at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 to loud beats of dhol and a big crowd of supporters.

When asked about others in the fray, he remarked, “It is not appropriate for me to comment on them and I will just talk for myself.” Talking about his plans for the city, Bansal promised to revive the metro project to rid the city of traffic snarls.

“There are certainly many problems that Chandigarh is facing but I promise to solve the problem of transport and congestion on roads with the help of metro. I had started the project and will revive it. I read in the papers that Punjab and Haryana were not agreeable to it but the fact is, the two states are ready to bear the cost,” Bansal said.

He added, “Chandigarh roads are choked. Everyone needs a car because they don’t have a good, credible, punctual and a convenient mode of transport.” When asked what makes him a better bet than the others, Bansal said his work gives him an edge. “I have been in Chandigarh for the last 54 years, right from the time when I was a student president. I am a local and I know the geography, history and complexities of Chandigarh. I have a good rapport with people and good relations within the party as well. However, it is the prerogative of the high command to decide on it,” Bansal stated.

On January 24, a day before Dr Sidhu had filed her application of intent, the Chandigarh unit of Congress party had passed a resolution saying that Bansal be fielded from Chandigarh.