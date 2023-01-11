Paul Merchants website: 5 hack online payment wallet, cheat firm of Rs 1.94 crore; arrested

Five people including a BSc graduate with sound knowledge of cyber security were arrested for cheating a leading non-banking financial firm, Paul Merchants Private Limited, of Rs 1.94 crore, after hacking their online payment mode PaulpayV2.0.

The accused cheated the money by creating 1,497 fake identities on the app and making a total of 3,114 transactions. The main accused and BSc graduate was identified as Rohtash Kumar (27) of Adampur in Hisar. The others are Pankaj Kumar (29) of Sirsa, Vikram (29), Mukesh Kumar (29) and Rajender Parsad alias Raju (38), all from Hisar.

A case was registered on the complaint of the managing director of Paul Merchants in Sector 22 on December 21, 2022. She reported an incident of their systems being hacked and losing money worth Rs 1.95 crore.

She said that their firm was authorised by the RBI to issue prepaid wallets and cards to the general public. UT Police first arrested Pankaj on January 5, 2023, and subsequently made the other arrests.

The accused spent the cheated money to pay loan installments of at least four trucks, which were seized, recharging FASTags of countless vehicles, purchasing Amazon gift cards, paying gold loan installments, etc.

They committed the fraud over the last two months. “Rohtash Kumar has sound knowledge of computer science and cyber tools. He hunts for bugs in financial applications available on Google Playstore, iTunes, etc.

He found a bug in PaulpayV2.0 app and used Burp Suite toolkit to intercept the data of the Paulpay website. Due to this interception, he was able to stop the signals to the cash-free payment gateway and bypass it. Thus, the transactions were successfully made on the server even after cancelling the same from the website’s end.

He taught his friends Rajender Parsad alias Raju and Mukesh the method and after that they took the help of the other accused to prepare the fake IDs. They were able to cheat approximately Rs 2 crore. The investigation of the case is in progress and the accused are in police remand and being interrogated to find out the whereabouts of the others and their involvement in other cyber crimes,” SP (Cyber), Ketan Bansal, said.

The prepaid wallets and cards issued are available on Android and Apple and people could avail payment services (utility bills payment, recharge mobile, DTH or FASTags, etc.,) through the app.

Police said that during the investigation, they found the location of some mobile numbers used to create the fake IDs as Mukherji Nagar in Delhi. A raid was conducted there and Pankaj Kumar was arrested.

A few SIM cards were recovered. Later, the other accused were arrested. Vikram run a cafe Tulshi Chowk, Fatehabad, Haryana, police said.