PAU without regular V-C for over a year, Cong MLA Khaira writes to CM Mann, seeks ‘urgent action’

Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann “seeking urgent action to revive Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).”

Khaira, in his letter to the CM, has highlighted that it has been more than a year now that Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, was functioning without a regular vice-chancellor. PAU is the state’s only agricultural university for research and extension education for farmers.

On June 30 last year, Dr BS Dhillon had retired as the V-C of PAU Ludhiana. Ever since then, the government has sat on the appointment of a regular V-C, with three senior bureaucrats having so far been given additional charges of running the varsity, in the interim. After IAS officers Anirudh Tewari and DK Tiwari, IAS Sarvjit Singh has currently been appointed as the Acting V-C of PAU.

“I am flagging for your urgent attention the fact, which apparently has escaped your notice even after four months of being in power, that the Punjab Agricultural University does not have a regular Vice Chancellor for over a year now. It is high time that the university got a regular Vice Chancellor. Adhocism has already badly hit our premier institution, which was at the forefront of scripting the Green Revolution that ensured food security to our country,” said Khaira, in a letter to the CM.

“It pains me to see the lack of attention towards the PAU, which used to be an elite center for agricultural education, research and extension. The tremendous contributions of PAU in producing agricultural technologists and technology generation and dissemination were the main catalysts in creating the Green Revolution in Punjab. PAU has produced outstanding agricultural scientists, who have been recognized globally for their research and scholarship. This university has gained a wide international reputation and was at a time, until recently, regarded as Asia’s best agricultural university,” wrote Khaira.

“However, over the last few years, it seems the glorious days of PAU are far behind and the organisation seems to have fallen into a deplorable state of neglect. It is shocking that key leadership, administrative and other positions in the university remain vacant or occupied on a temporary basis for over a year. Besides not having a regular Vice Chancellor, the university does not even have a regular Director of Research, Dean for Postgraduate Studies, Dean of Agriculture, several Heads of Department,” the letter further reads.

The letter goes on to state that Punjab is primarily an agricultural state, and one would think PAU would be the center for developing solutions for the urgently needed remediation of the agriculture sector in the state. “There is an urgent need to formulate inclusive futuristic policies for modernizing agricultural education, research and development to be able to support the agriculture sector, and PAU has a crucial role to play in this space. But unfortunately, the current situation is depriving Punjab and its farmers of a powerful resource that can help fulfill these needs.,” said Khaira, while urging Mann to take urgent steps.