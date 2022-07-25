scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

PAU without regular V-C for over a year, Cong MLA Khaira writes to CM Mann, seeks ‘urgent action’

On June 30 last year, Dr BS Dhillon had retired as the V-C of PAU Ludhiana. Ever since then, the government has sat on the appointment of a regular V-C, with three senior bureaucrats having so far been given additional charges of running the varsity, in the interim.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 25, 2022 8:50:08 pm
Sukhpal Singh Khaira (File)

Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann “seeking urgent action to revive Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).”

Khaira, in his letter to the CM, has highlighted that it has been more than a year now that Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, was functioning without a regular vice-chancellor. PAU is the state’s only agricultural university for research and extension education for farmers.

On June 30 last year, Dr BS Dhillon had retired as the V-C of PAU Ludhiana. Ever since then, the government has sat on the appointment of a regular V-C, with three senior bureaucrats having so far been given additional charges of running the varsity, in the interim. After IAS officers Anirudh Tewari and DK Tiwari, IAS Sarvjit Singh has currently been appointed as the Acting V-C of PAU.

“I am flagging for your urgent attention the fact, which apparently has escaped your notice even after four months of being in power, that the Punjab Agricultural University does not have a regular Vice Chancellor for over a year now. It is high time that the university got a regular Vice Chancellor. Adhocism has already badly hit our premier institution, which was at the forefront of scripting the Green Revolution that ensured food security to our country,” said Khaira, in a letter to the CM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

“It pains me to see the lack of attention towards the PAU, which used to be an elite center for agricultural education, research and extension. The tremendous contributions of PAU in producing agricultural technologists and technology generation and dissemination were the main catalysts in creating the Green Revolution in Punjab. PAU has produced outstanding agricultural scientists, who have been recognized globally for their research and scholarship. This university has gained a wide international reputation and was at a time, until recently, regarded as Asia’s best agricultural university,” wrote Khaira.

“However, over the last few years, it seems the glorious days of PAU are far behind and the organisation seems to have fallen into a deplorable state of neglect. It is shocking that key leadership, administrative and other positions in the university remain vacant or occupied on a temporary basis for over a year. Besides not having a regular Vice Chancellor, the university does not even have a regular Director of Research, Dean for Postgraduate Studies, Dean of Agriculture, several Heads of Department,” the letter further reads.

The letter goes on to state that Punjab is primarily an agricultural state, and one would think PAU would be the center for developing solutions for the urgently needed remediation of the agriculture sector in the state. “There is an urgent need to formulate inclusive futuristic policies for modernizing agricultural education, research and development to be able to support the agriculture sector, and PAU has a crucial role to play in this space. But unfortunately, the current situation is depriving Punjab and its farmers of a powerful resource that can help fulfill these needs.,” said Khaira, while urging Mann to take urgent steps.

More from Chandigarh

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

Lovlina Borgohain says she is being mentally harassed while preparing for CWG

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
Mosque near Qutub Minar protected monument, Centre tells HC; Delhi Waqf Board challenges

Mosque near Qutub Minar protected monument, Centre tells HC; Delhi Waqf Board challenges

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam
On his birth anniversary

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement