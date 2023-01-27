PAU V-C inaugurates automated submersible pump testing centre

As a part of Punjab Agricultural University’s ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations, vice-chancellor Dr SS Gosal inaugurated the Automated Submersible Pump Testing Centre, developed by the Department of Soil and Water Engineering, Friday.

Dr Gosal said that it would cater to the demand of pump manufactures of Northern India and farmers will get BIS certified better energy efficient pumps. Dr Ashok Kumar, Dean of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology said that the centre is fully automated and it will reduce the work involved in manual testing of the pumps.

Lab incharge Dr Sunil Garg explained the details of the facility and the working of the various equipment of the Centre. Later the V-C and other officers visited the hi-tech greenhouse where high value crops, anthurium and orchid are being grown.

Dr Gosal elaborated that the production of high value flowers in fan-pad cooled polyhouses will offset their operational cost and make them more profitable. Dr Gosal also visited the Micro Irrigation Park and stressed upon the use of water saving technologies such as drip and sprinkler irrigation.