scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

PAU V-C inaugurates automated submersible pump testing centre

Dr Ashok Kumar, Dean of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology said that the centre is fully automated and it will reduce the work involved in manual testing of the pumps.

Dr Gosal elaborated that the production of high value flowers in fan-pad cooled polyhouses will offset their operational cost and make them more profitable. (File)

As a part of Punjab Agricultural University’s ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations, vice-chancellor Dr SS Gosal inaugurated the Automated Submersible Pump Testing Centre, developed by the Department of Soil and Water Engineering, Friday.

Dr Gosal said that it would cater to the demand of pump manufactures of Northern India and farmers will get BIS certified better energy efficient pumps. Dr Ashok Kumar, Dean of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology said that the centre is fully automated and it will reduce the work involved in manual testing of the pumps.

Lab incharge Dr Sunil Garg explained the details of the facility and the working of the various equipment of the Centre. Later the V-C and other officers visited the hi-tech greenhouse where high value crops, anthurium and orchid are being grown.

More from Chandigarh

Dr Gosal elaborated that the production of high value flowers in fan-pad cooled polyhouses will offset their operational cost and make them more profitable. Dr Gosal also visited the Micro Irrigation Park and stressed upon the use of water saving technologies such as drip and sprinkler irrigation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 19:29 IST
Next Story

Wahab Riaz named caretaker Sports Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close